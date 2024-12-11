Singled Out: Conquest's Love Amplified

Veteran midwestern metal band Conquest recently released their new album "Paradox" and to celebrate we asked Derrick Brumley to tell us about the song "Love Amplified". Here is the story:

Putting the song together love amplified was a very cool experience. At the time we were just bouncing hooks off of each other Mike and myself. He had this cool little Van Halen-ish, AC/DC If you would type hook, and we started putting some cool little brakes in the rhythm for the verses which gave it a cool hard rock vibe, with a little bit of a different progression for the bridge on the guitar. Mike and I feed off of each other well.

The cool opening hook set the tone. and we kinda just took it from there, kept it. simple driving. and pretty much about the guitar. Cool break for the lead which Mike applies his masterful technique and style. Rob brings a very cool rhythm with his bass playing and his pocket feel, wrapping up with a very cool aggressive hard rock style drum approach with Flashing kick drum work from Lee and you have a very cool hard rock metal track.

The vocals came out pretty easy because the song had a cool vibe to start with, I just ran with that as far as the melodies go. writing about the guitar was a cool thing because you can confuse it for the love of a partner as well, but definitely the guitar was the intent in this case which gave us.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

