Veteran midwestern metal band Conquest recently released their new album "Paradox" and to celebrate we asked Derrick Brumley to tell us about the song "Love Amplified". Here is the story:
Putting the song together love amplified was a very cool experience. At the time we were just bouncing hooks off of each other Mike and myself. He had this cool little Van Halen-ish, AC/DC If you would type hook, and we started putting some cool little brakes in the rhythm for the verses which gave it a cool hard rock vibe, with a little bit of a different progression for the bridge on the guitar. Mike and I feed off of each other well.
The cool opening hook set the tone. and we kinda just took it from there, kept it. simple driving. and pretty much about the guitar. Cool break for the lead which Mike applies his masterful technique and style. Rob brings a very cool rhythm with his bass playing and his pocket feel, wrapping up with a very cool aggressive hard rock style drum approach with Flashing kick drum work from Lee and you have a very cool hard rock metal track.
The vocals came out pretty easy because the song had a cool vibe to start with, I just ran with that as far as the melodies go. writing about the guitar was a cool thing because you can confuse it for the love of a partner as well, but definitely the guitar was the intent in this case which gave us.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
3 Inches of Blood To Launch California Conquest In January
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Dead At 66
Singled Out: Conquest's Love Amplified
The Sword Rock The Warp Riders For Lockdown Session
Iron Maiden Share 'Thanks Nicko' Video- Ozzy Osbourne Hopes For Black Sabbath Reunion At His Final Concert- Creed Announce 2025 Summer Of '99 Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Announce 2025 Tour- System Of A Down Recruit Korn, Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold For Stadium Shows- Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Team Up- more
Thomas Rhett Launches Las Vegas Residency- Blake Shelton Producing Keith Whitley Documentary- Chase Rice- more
Rolling Loud Will Be Livestreamed By Amazon- Mariah Carey Celebrates 30 Years Of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Nickelback Lead Boardwalk Rock Lineup
Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Share 'Under The Stars' Video
The Dollyrots Releasing Christmas Collection And Announce 2025 Tour
Chris Jericho Reveals More Fozzy 25th Anniversary Plans
W.A.S.P. Announce Album ONE Alive European Tour
Singled Out: Conquest's Love Amplified
KISS Under New Ownership (2024 In Review)
AC/DC Share Rare 1976 Bon Scott Performance Video (2024 In Review)