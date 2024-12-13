Metallica To Stream Helping Hands Concert Online

Metallica have announced that they will be streaming tonight's Helping Hands Concert on YouTube beginning on December 19th. The special event will be taking place at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles tonight (December 13th)
The band shared, "We can't wait to hit the stage at YouTube Theater tomorrow night for the 'Helping Hands Concert & Auction', and we're psyched to announce that we'll be bringing the event to the world less than a week later!
"So, if you can't join us in Los Angeles, don't worry; you'll be able to watch the show on YouTube beginning December 19 at 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 8 PM GMT / 9 PM CET."
The group previously announced that they had recruited former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar to rock the event with his bandmates Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff, as well as SistaStrings to perform.
