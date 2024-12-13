Singled Out: Shinedown's Eric Bass' Azalia

Shinedown's Eric Bass just released his new song and video "Azalia" from his forthcoming solo album ""I Had A Name", and to celebrate he tells us a little bit about the track. Here is the story:

"Azalia" is one of the two main protagonists in our story. She is a former warrior monk who has thrown off her religion to become an assassin. Dedicating her life to the insurgency against the WAL and Legion, and to killing every official who had anything to do with her mother's death.

In the song "Azalia" we find her on the run for her life with the government's demons close behind. She will have to rely on her tenacity in order to not give up, and on her natural abilities to survive. The keys to which are contained within a gift her mother gave her as a child. Eric Bass presents...Azalia.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

