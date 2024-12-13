.

Singled Out: Shinedown's Eric Bass' Azalia

12-13-2024
Singled Out: Shinedown's Eric Bass' Azalia

Shinedown's Eric Bass just released his new song and video "Azalia" from his forthcoming solo album ""I Had A Name", and to celebrate he tells us a little bit about the track. Here is the story:

"Azalia" is one of the two main protagonists in our story. She is a former warrior monk who has thrown off her religion to become an assassin. Dedicating her life to the insurgency against the WAL and Legion, and to killing every official who had anything to do with her mother's death.

In the song "Azalia" we find her on the run for her life with the government's demons close behind. She will have to rely on her tenacity in order to not give up, and on her natural abilities to survive. The keys to which are contained within a gift her mother gave her as a child. Eric Bass presents...Azalia.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories
Singled Out: Shinedown's Eric Bass' Azalia

Shinedown's Eric Bass Shares Video From Debut Solo Album

Mr. Big Announce 'The BIG Finish Live'

Babylon A.D.'s Eric Pacheco Dead At 56

News > Eric Bass

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

System Of A Down Add Second Nights With Korn, Avenged Sevenfold and Deftones- Queen, AC/DC, Journey Lead AXS TV New Year's Eve Concert Marathon- more

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Nickelback Lead Boardwalk Rock Lineup- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Share 'Under The Stars' Video- more

Day In Country

Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down Scores 17 CMA Tour Award Nominations- Parker McCollum Expands What Kinda Man Tour- more

Day In Pop

Coldplay Recut All My Love Video For Dick Van Dyke’s 99th Birthday- Wham's Last Christmas 40th Anniversary EP Arrives- Erasure- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Part 2

Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set

MorleyView: Gino Vannelli

Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More

On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes

Latest News

Billy Morrison Teams With Cypress Hill For 'Phenomenon'

Rivals Sons Streaming Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island (Part 2 Today

The Cure Deliver 'Songs Of A Live World'

Singled Out: Shinedown's Eric Bass' Azalia

John Lennon's Long-Lost 'Help!' Guitar Found (2024 In Review)

Allman Brothers Band Paid Tribute To Dickey Betts (2024 In Review)

Sammy Hagar Received Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame (2024 In Review)

Ozzy Osbourne Reacted To Rock Hall Induction News (2024 In Review)