AC/DC's Brian Johnson Surprises Lady Gaga On A Carpool Karaoke Christmas

Apple Music and Apple TV+ just released "A Carpool Karaoke Christmas" and AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson surprises pop star Lady Gaga in the special where she revealed that she was an extra in one of the band's music videos when she was 17-years-old.

Gaga shared a video of her grandmother singing the band's classic hit "Highway To Hell" when host Zane Lowe surprised her with an appearance by Brian Johnson. "I brought you Brian Johnson for Christmas," Lowe told Gaga.

She shared a surprise of her own when she revealed, "You want to hear something funny? I was in 'Stiff Upper Lip' video. I was 17 and I was an extra in the back and I was headbanging.

"And they were like, 'Don't headbang. We want it to be modern.' And I was like, 'No, I can't. Like, there's only one move that I can do.'" The show is available now via Apple Music and Apple TV+, watch the trailer below:

