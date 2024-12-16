Apple Music and Apple TV+ just released "A Carpool Karaoke Christmas" and AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson surprises pop star Lady Gaga in the special where she revealed that she was an extra in one of the band's music videos when she was 17-years-old.
Gaga shared a video of her grandmother singing the band's classic hit "Highway To Hell" when host Zane Lowe surprised her with an appearance by Brian Johnson. "I brought you Brian Johnson for Christmas," Lowe told Gaga.
She shared a surprise of her own when she revealed, "You want to hear something funny? I was in 'Stiff Upper Lip' video. I was 17 and I was an extra in the back and I was headbanging.
"And they were like, 'Don't headbang. We want it to be modern.' And I was like, 'No, I can't. Like, there's only one move that I can do.'" The show is available now via Apple Music and Apple TV+, watch the trailer below:
Queen, AC/DC, Journey Lead AXS TV New Year's Eve Concert Marathon
AC/DC Share Rare 1976 Bon Scott Performance Video (2024 In Review)
Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Inspired Movie In The Works (2024 In Review)
Slash Recruited AC/DC's Brian Johnson For 'Killing Floor' (2024 In Review)
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Surprises Lady Gaga On A Carpool Karaoke Christmas- Matt Sorum Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion Invite- more
Kid Rock To Work With AG To Fix 'Fiasco Of Buying Concert Tickets'- Sum 41 Giving Away Trip To Their Final Concert- more
Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down Scores 17 CMA Tour Award Nominations- Parker McCollum Expands What Kinda Man Tour- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Health and Beauty
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
Accept's 'Balls To The Wall' Gets All-Star Reimagining
Dying Fetus and Cradle Of Filth Lead 2025 Chaos & Carnage Tour
The Melvins Announce 2025 Spring Break Tour
Emo Nite Share Free Grave Rave Mixtape Vol 1
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Surprises Lady Gaga On A Carpool Karaoke Christmas
Matt Sorum Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion Invite
Big Big Train Stream Winter Version Of 'Brew & Burgh'
Singled Out: Wonderly's Plaid Pantry