Jimmy Page Paid Tribute To Steve Albini (2024 In Review)

Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page had a top 24 story of May 2024 after he took to social media to pay tribute to indie rock icon Steve Albini, who passed away from a heart attack on May 7th, and worked with Page and his former Zeppelin bandmate Robert Plant on their 1997 album "'Walking into Clarksdale'.

Page wrote, "I was very sad to hear of Steve Albini's passing this week. Robert and I worked with him in 1997 on our album 'Walking into Clarksdale' - a record I'm still really proud of.

"I had a strong connection with Steve, we all did on that album, and he came with such pedigree and experience as one of the world's leading mixers and audio engineers. He loved working with analogue tape, in fact his own band was called Shellac. He was so passionate and knowledgable, really dedicated to the cause during our recording sessions at RAK and EMI Number Two Studio at Abbey Road.

"Steve had worked with Nirvana on their third album and also with the likes of Pixies and Bush. He had an impressive CV and leaves a real legacy. RIP, Steve."

