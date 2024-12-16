Jimmy Page Paid Tribute To Steve Albini (2024 In Review)

Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page had a top 24 story of May 2024 after he took to social media to pay tribute to indie rock icon Steve Albini, who passed away from a heart attack on May 7th, and worked with Page and his former Zeppelin bandmate Robert Plant on their 1997 album "'Walking into Clarksdale'.
Page wrote, "I was very sad to hear of Steve Albini's passing this week. Robert and I worked with him in 1997 on our album 'Walking into Clarksdale' - a record I'm still really proud of.
"I had a strong connection with Steve, we all did on that album, and he came with such pedigree and experience as one of the world's leading mixers and audio engineers. He loved working with analogue tape, in fact his own band was called Shellac. He was so passionate and knowledgable, really dedicated to the cause during our recording sessions at RAK and EMI Number Two Studio at Abbey Road.
"Steve had worked with Nirvana on their third album and also with the likes of Pixies and Bush. He had an impressive CV and leaves a real legacy. RIP, Steve."
Jimmy Page EDS-1275 Doubleneck VOS Launched By Gibson
Jimmy Page Talks New Signature Gibson Guitars
Jimmy Page Pays Tribute To Steve Albini
Gibson Announces Jimmy Page 1969 EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector's Edition
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Surprises Lady Gaga On A Carpool Karaoke Christmas- Matt Sorum Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion Invite- more
Kid Rock To Work With AG To Fix 'Fiasco Of Buying Concert Tickets'- Sum 41 Giving Away Trip To Their Final Concert- more
Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down Scores 17 CMA Tour Award Nominations- Parker McCollum Expands What Kinda Man Tour- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Health and Beauty
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
Accept's 'Balls To The Wall' Gets All-Star Reimagining
Dying Fetus and Cradle Of Filth Lead 2025 Chaos & Carnage Tour
The Melvins Announce 2025 Spring Break Tour
Emo Nite Share Free Grave Rave Mixtape Vol 1
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Surprises Lady Gaga On A Carpool Karaoke Christmas
Matt Sorum Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion Invite
Big Big Train Stream Winter Version Of 'Brew & Burgh'
Singled Out: Wonderly's Plaid Pantry