Jimmy Page EDS-1275 Doubleneck VOS Launched By Gibson

(Prime PR) Gibson, the iconic global instrument brand, is proud to announce it has expanded its partnership with Jimmy Page, one of the most influential musicians in history and co-founder of one of the biggest bands of all time, Led Zeppelin. Introducing the Jimmy Page EDS-1275 Doubleneck VOS from Gibson Custom. Made in close collaboration and with significant input from Jimmy Page, the EDS-1275 Doubleneck VOS from Gibson Custom is available worldwide via authorized Gibson dealers and online at Gibson.com.

One of the most iconic guitarists in history is Jimmy Page. There are very few guitars that can claim to be as instantly recognizable and iconic as Jimmy Page's EDS-1275 Doubleneck. The photos of him playing it on stage with Led Zeppelin remain indelible to rock'n'roll history.

While Gibson has been making double neck electric guitars since 1958, Jimmy was the player who defined the EDS-1275 from the day it was delivered to him. The Gibson EDS-1275 allowed him to play the numerous 6 and 12-string acoustic and electric guitar parts of "Stairway to Heaven" during live performances. He also later used the EDS-1275 for "The Song Remains the Same," "The Rain Song," "Celebration Day," "Tangerine," and more recently live at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in a November 2023 tribute to Link Wray.

Made in close collaboration and with significant input from Jimmy Page, the Jimmy Page EDS-1275 from Gibson Custom uses new 3D scanning technology to aid in hand-crafting an effective clone of his EDS-1275 as it originally appeared prior to its extensive use and receiving the various dings and abrasions that invariably come with use on major world tours. The VOS nitrocellulose lacquer in '69 Cherry finish gives it a softly aged patina without the custom, highly-detailed Murphy Lab aging that duplicated the lacquer checking and other wear of the original guitar that was featured on the Jimmy Page 1969 EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector's Edition, which was released earlier this year and is now sold out everywhere.

The Jimmy Page EDS-1275 features a double-cutaway one-piece mahogany body that provides exceptional access to the full length of both the12-string and six-string mahogany necks. Both necks have long tenons and are hide glue fit, and the neck profiles are recreated from 3D scans of the necks on the original guitar. The necks are both capped with bound Indian rosewood fretboards. Each fretboard is equipped with 20 authentic medium jumbo frets and adorned with aged cellulose nitrate parallelogram inlays. The fretboards of both necks have a 12" radius, which is perfect for both playing chords as well as for string bending while soloing. The 18 tuners are Kluson double line, double ring style, just like those found on the original guitar, and even the headstocks feature the correct 17-degree angle and specific logo stylization found on Jimmy's EDS-1275. The electronics are just as authentic and deliver all of the sonic character of Jimmy's legendary EDS-1275. Two uncovered Jimmy Page EDS-1275 Custombuckers with double black bobbins and Alnico 5 magnets are used for the two six-string pickups, while a covered pair is installed on the 12-string neck. Of course, the two volume and two tone controls use CTS potentiometers and period-correct ceramic disc capacitors, and the pickup select switch, neck select switch, and output jack are all from Switchcraft.

Here is your opportunity to own a clone of Jimmy Page's famous EDS-1275, identical to how it appeared on the day that Jimmy first received the guitar. A Gibson Custom hardshell case is included, along with a vintage leather strap, and a certificate of authenticity with a photo from famed photographer Barrie Wentzell.

