Matt Sorum Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion Invite

Matt Sorum says in a new interview that he turned down an invitation to reunite with Guns N' Roses after they asked him to make a guest appearance with the group.

The former Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver and The Cult drummer appeared on AllDay Vinyl's Legends: Podcast and was asked if he has been to a Guns N' Roses show since Axl Rose reunited with Slash and Duff McKagan.

He responded, "No, I haven't got the invite, 'hey, come watch the band.' I'm, like, 'I don't think so.' They invited me to come play and I declined. I didn't think it made sense to go play what, two songs, and then do what? I mean, I play music, I play with musicians."

He added, "So that's cool. Whatever they're doing is cool. I'm still living this vagabond dream of like, journeyman. I kind of like where I'm at as far as taking twists and turns..."

Related Stories

Slash Rocked Bear McCreary's Epic New Song 'The End Of Tomorrow' (2024 In Review)

Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction Led Grammy Hall Of Fame (2024 In Review)

Guns N' Roses Announce 2025 Tour

Slash and Alice Cooper Get Animated For 'Freewheelin' Video

News > Guns N' Roses