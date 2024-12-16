Matt Sorum says in a new interview that he turned down an invitation to reunite with Guns N' Roses after they asked him to make a guest appearance with the group.
The former Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver and The Cult drummer appeared on AllDay Vinyl's Legends: Podcast and was asked if he has been to a Guns N' Roses show since Axl Rose reunited with Slash and Duff McKagan.
He responded, "No, I haven't got the invite, 'hey, come watch the band.' I'm, like, 'I don't think so.' They invited me to come play and I declined. I didn't think it made sense to go play what, two songs, and then do what? I mean, I play music, I play with musicians."
He added, "So that's cool. Whatever they're doing is cool. I'm still living this vagabond dream of like, journeyman. I kind of like where I'm at as far as taking twists and turns..."
Slash Rocked Bear McCreary's Epic New Song 'The End Of Tomorrow' (2024 In Review)
Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction Led Grammy Hall Of Fame (2024 In Review)
Guns N' Roses Announce 2025 Tour
Slash and Alice Cooper Get Animated For 'Freewheelin' Video
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Surprises Lady Gaga On A Carpool Karaoke Christmas- Matt Sorum Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion Invite- more
Kid Rock To Work With AG To Fix 'Fiasco Of Buying Concert Tickets'- Sum 41 Giving Away Trip To Their Final Concert- more
Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down Scores 17 CMA Tour Award Nominations- Parker McCollum Expands What Kinda Man Tour- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Health and Beauty
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
Accept's 'Balls To The Wall' Gets All-Star Reimagining
Dying Fetus and Cradle Of Filth Lead 2025 Chaos & Carnage Tour
The Melvins Announce 2025 Spring Break Tour
Emo Nite Share Free Grave Rave Mixtape Vol 1
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Surprises Lady Gaga On A Carpool Karaoke Christmas
Matt Sorum Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion Invite
Big Big Train Stream Winter Version Of 'Brew & Burgh'
Singled Out: Wonderly's Plaid Pantry