Heart Cancelled Tour For Medical Reasons (2024 In Review)

Heart had a top 24 story of May 2024 after they announced that they had been forced to cancel their planned tour of Europe and the UK last summer because Ann Wilson will be undergoing a medical procedure and will have a six week recovery time.
The band shared the following, "We regret to inform you that all upcoming Heart performances in Europe are cancelled. In late May, Ann Wilson will undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the recovery time is six weeks."
"Heart deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and hopes to return to Europe soon. Refunds will be available at point of purchase as applicable." Ann Wilson shared, "I'm okay! Please don't worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It's certainly an inconvenience for me. Love & respect always, Ann"
David Kushner Reveals Emotional Christmas Song 'Empty Bench'
Heart's Ann Wilson Revealed Inspiration Behind 'Barracuda' (2024 In Review)
Calum Scott and Christina Perri Share 'Kid At Christmas' Video
Guy Simoneau Shares 'One Good Life' Video
Static-X Announce 2025 Tour with GWAR, dope and A Killer's Confession- Steve Perry Shares Yule Log Video For 'The Season 3'- Kim Dracula and HANABIE Tour- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Surprises Lady Gaga On A Carpool Karaoke Christmas- Matt Sorum Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion Invite- more
Travis Tritt Announces 2025 U.S. Tour- The Steve Martin Annual Banjo Prize Announces Two Winners for 2024- more
Sweet Relief Announces All-Star Benefit Concert Honoring Joan Baez- Big Time Rush Hit The Ice For Holiday Extravaganza- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Health and Beauty
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony To Be Broadcast On ABC TV
Susanna Hoffs and Elvis Costello Celebrate Keith Richards' Birthday With 'Connection'
Arch Enemy Announce 2025 North American Tour
Singled Out: The Modbeats Cover Of Bob Dylan's Just Like a Woman
Rush Stars Do Surprise Reunion At Gordon Lightfoot Tribute Concert (2024 In Review)
The Offspring Shared Pro-Shot Video Of Ed Sheeran Jam (2024 In Review)
John Lennon's Lost 'Help!' Guitar Sold For Record Price (2024 In Review)
Heart Cancelled Tour For Medical Reasons (2024 In Review)