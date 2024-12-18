Heart Cancelled Tour For Medical Reasons (2024 In Review)

Heart had a top 24 story of May 2024 after they announced that they had been forced to cancel their planned tour of Europe and the UK last summer because Ann Wilson will be undergoing a medical procedure and will have a six week recovery time.

The band shared the following, "We regret to inform you that all upcoming Heart performances in Europe are cancelled. In late May, Ann Wilson will undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the recovery time is six weeks."

"Heart deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and hopes to return to Europe soon. Refunds will be available at point of purchase as applicable." Ann Wilson shared, "I'm okay! Please don't worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It's certainly an inconvenience for me. Love & respect always, Ann"

Related Stories

David Kushner Reveals Emotional Christmas Song 'Empty Bench'

Heart's Ann Wilson Revealed Inspiration Behind 'Barracuda' (2024 In Review)

Calum Scott and Christina Perri Share 'Kid At Christmas' Video

Guy Simoneau Shares 'One Good Life' Video

News > Heart