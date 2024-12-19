AC/DC and Peter Frampton win 2024 hennemusic Rock News Awards

(hennemusic) AC/DC and Peter Frampton were winners of the 2024 hennemusic Rock News Awards, the daily music news site announced Wednesday. The 15th annual event saw AC/DC named hennemusic Rock News Artist Of The Year, while Peter Frampton delivered the hennemusic Rock News Story Of The Year.

Both acts were the most read-about artists in each category, whose winners are chosen by music fans: total page views determine the Rock News Story Of The Year, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.

The Top 10 in both categories were counted down over the past two weeks, in the tradition of the weekly hennemusic Hot 10. "The return of AC/DC to the concert stage was great news for rock fans everywhere, as the band's classic tracks also continued to make headlines of their own," says Publisher Bruce Henne. "Meanwhile, a series of US shows by Peter Frampton ahead of his Rock Hall induction ran away with the title of hennemusic Rock News Story Of The Year."

Previous hennemusic Rock News Awards honorees include Motley Crue, Van Halen, KISS, and Journey, among others.

A daily rock news service dedicated to providing music fans with an accurate, timely and reliable source for music news, hennemusic serves as a trusted source for rock fans who need updated information on their favorite artists and events.

An affiliate of the antiMusic network, hennemusic will celebrate its 15th anniversary on February 1, 2025.

