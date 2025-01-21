Peter Frampton Launching Let's Do It Again Tour

Recently inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Peter Frampton has announced that he will be returning to the road this spring to launch his Let's Do It Again Tour 2025 in select cities across the U.S.
The trek will be kicking off on March 30 in Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena and runs through April 19th when it will conclude in Mount Pleasant, MI at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort's Outdoor Summer Concert Series.
Frampton had this to say via social media, "Excited to announce the Let's Do IT Again Tour! I am so thrilled to be able to come out and play again for you, it's been a spectacular year, looking forward to seeing everyone soon.
"Pre-sale starts Wednesday at 10AM local. General On-Sale begins Friday at 10 AM local... Let's make more memories together. Much love, Peter."
March 30-Uncasville, CT-Mohegan Sun Arena
April 1-Port Chester, NY-The Capitol Theatre
April 3-Bethlehem, PA-Wind Creek Event Center
April 5-Atlantic City, NJ-Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
April 7-New Brunswick, NJ-State Theatre New Jersey
April 9-Niagara Falls, ON-OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
April 11-Carmel, IN-The Center for the Performing Arts - The Palladium
April 15-Milwaukee, WI-The Riverside Theater
April 17-Chicago, IL-The Chicago Theatre
April 19-Mount Pleasant, MI-Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort - Outdoor Summer Concert Series
