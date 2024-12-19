Alex Van Halen Quit Music? Michael Anthony Reacted (2024 In Review)

Alex Van Halen had a top 24 story of June 2024 after he announced that he was auctioning his music equipment, which led many to believe he was quitting music. Later in the year he would clarify that he was only cleaning out a warehouse of gear that he was no longer using.

Here is the original report our look back in the Year In Rock: Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony has shared his reaction to the news that Alex Van Halen appears to be auctioning all of his music gear in a move that has been assumed to mean that the drummer is quitting music.

Anthony was asked if he is is still in contact with Alex and his thoughts on Van Halen's " decision to call it quits and sell his stuff,' by Ultimate-Guitar.com. The bassist responded, "I haven't spoken to Alex in a while, probably about a year. And I actually texted him on his birthday this month [May 2024], and I didn't hear anything back from him.

"But yeah, I was pretty surprised when I heard about this auction that he's going to be holding in the beginning of June. Somebody had sent me the link to it, and it appears like he's selling everything right down to his last drumstick.

"So, I don't know. I really couldn't tell you. I know that he continues to grieve today over Eddie's passing. And basically, Eddie was the only person that he actually ever played music with."

Backstage Auctions launched the auction on June 1st and they shared: "It is an unbelievable honor to represent one of the greatest rock drummers of all time and we could not be any more excited. Alex is the reason why so many people picked up a pair of drumsticks and this auction is a fantastic opportunity to see so many of his instruments and gear go to new homes. All of these pieces have a thick layer of magic 'Al' dust and we can only hope that it will bring boundless joy and thrills to their future owners.

"Each piece featured in the auction is essentially a highlight item, but to select a few standouts, we must mention the legendary 5150 Tour kit, the 2015 Tour kit (and the last kit Alex ever used in concert), his personal collection of vintage RIAA record awards, the exceptionally rare rosewood snare drums that helped define his signature sound, the eye-catching and iconic gongs, a kick drum from the early backyard party days, and even a piano from the Van Halen family home."

Related Stories

Nickelback, Blink-182, Van Halen Crowned America's Ultimate Dad Rock Bands (2024 In Review)

Wolfgang Van Halen Helped Foo Fighters Prank Festival Crowd (2024 In Review)

Sammy Hagar Received Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame (2024 In Review)

Wolfgang Van Halen Took High Road Over David Lee Roth Attack (2024 In Review)

News > Van Halen