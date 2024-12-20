Original Black Sabbath Farewell Concert? Geezer Weighed In (2024 In Review)

Black Sabbath legend Geezer Butler earned a top 24 story of June 2024 after he shared his opinion about the idea that Ozzy Osbourne had floated about the original lineup of the band reuniting to perform a final farewell concert together.
The bassist and lyricist was asked about the idea while discussing the new paperback edition of his autobiography "Into The Void: From Birth To Black Sabbath-And Beyond," with BraveWords. Butler responded, "Ozzy has been texting me about doing one final show with Bill and that's it, but it's just not going to happen. But I always said that the original Black Sabbath would never get back together.
"So, you say these things hoping if a miracle happens, that would be great to do it. But it's up to everyone's health, but I can't see it happening. I'd love it to happen, even if it was one final song with the original four of us, with Bill on the drums. Even if it's just one song."
He was then asked, "would you like to see it take place back home in Birmingham?" and he responded, "I'd love it too, but it certainly could never be a tour. It would only be one or two shows."
