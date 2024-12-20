Paul McCartney Joined By Ringo and Ronnie Wood At London Concert

Beatles legend Paul McCartney had a lot of surprises for fans at the final stop of his Got Back Tour at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday night (December 19th), including a reunion with his former bandmate Ringo Starr.
Paul called out Ringo for a performance of the Beatles classics "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" and "Helter Skelter" after sharing with the crowd, "We've got another surprise for you. Bring to the stage the mighty, the one and only Mr. Ringo Starr."
Ringo wasn't the only special guest at the show, McCartney also brought of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood for a performance of the Beatles' classic "Get Back".
Following the concert, Paul took to social media to recap the evening also reveal that he played his original bass on stage of the first time in five decades. He wrote, "Thank you, London! We've been all over South America and Europe and here we are back home for the last shows of the 2024 'Got Back' tour.
"Making its first stage appearance in 50 years... is my original bass! I haven't played it in 50 years and what is more, here's a special guest, a Rolling Stone: Ronnie Wood. And another surprise for you - the mighty, the one and only, Ringo Starr!
"See you next time!"
