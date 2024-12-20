.

Stream Metallica's 2024 Helping Hands Concert

As promised, Metallica are now streaming video of their fourth biennial Helping Hands Concert that took place at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, last Friday, December 13th.

The band shared, "Whether you couldn't join us at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles or you want to relive the night, we're excited to share the 2024 Helping Hands Concert on YouTube... Don't worry if you can't catch the premiere. It'll be available for you to watch on demand!"

Apart from Metallica, the event also features a performance from former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar joined by his bandmates Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff, as well as a special appearance from SistaStrings.

