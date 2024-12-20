Stream Metallica's 2024 Helping Hands Concert

As promised, Metallica are now streaming video of their fourth biennial Helping Hands Concert that took place at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, last Friday, December 13th.

The band shared, "Whether you couldn't join us at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles or you want to relive the night, we're excited to share the 2024 Helping Hands Concert on YouTube... Don't worry if you can't catch the premiere. It'll be available for you to watch on demand!"

Apart from Metallica, the event also features a performance from former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar joined by his bandmates Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff, as well as a special appearance from SistaStrings.

Related Stories

Late Metallica Icon Cliff Burton Featured On Apocalyptica Version Of 'The Call of Ktulu' (2024 In Review)

Metallica Live Debuted Their Longest Song Ever (2024 In Review)

Metallica Shared Full Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute Performance (2024 In Review)

Metallica To Stream Helping Hands Concert Online

News > Metallica