Anne Autumn Erickson 'Crushin' on U' With New Single

Upon Wings mastermind Anne Autumn Erickson continues to explore different sides to her musical personality and just released a new modern trap pop single "Crushin' on U."

Atom Splitter sent over these details: "Crushin' on U" is a fun, carefree love song about having a crush on that special someone. On it, Anne Autumn shows off her rapping skills and angelic vocals over trap hip-hop beats.

"Crushin' on U" closes out a busy year for Anne Autumn. In August, she released her fastest-climbing single yet in the delightful, soul-pop song "Feel the Love," featuring Canadian rapper Eazy Mac. The song has surpassed 12,000 Spotify streams and continues to grow. Both "Feel the Love" and "Crushin' on U" feature beat production by Gemini Beats.

In October, Anne Autumn released "Never Going Back," an empowering R&B song about not listening to anyone who tries to bring you down and, instead, coming out victorious. "Never Going Back" was produced by Clarity Sound/Foreign Familia Records.

As for Anne's metal band Upon Wings, they released one single this year and are gearing up for a comeback in 2024. This year, the band's 2022 single "Last Love," surpassed 26,000 Spotify streams.

Related Stories

Upon Wings' Anne Autumn Erickson Wants To Spend 'Christmas With You'

Upon Wings Share 'Distant Memory' Video

Upon Wings Share 'Bad Habit' Video

Upon Wings Change Things Up With 'Deal Breaker'

News > Anne Autumn