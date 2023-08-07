Upon Wings Share 'Bad Habit' Video

Video still

(Freeman) Michigan's Upon Wings and singer Anne Autumn Erickson have released a new single, "Bad Habit", along with a new music video!

"Bad Habit" follows "Deal Breaker" - the latter of which dropped last spring. Both new songs have a pop and hip-hop vibe, displaying the band's versatility. UPON WINGS are known for their melodic metal music with soaring female vocals, but why not add some trap-pop into the mix?

"Bad Habit" features a guest vocal appearance from the talented Brandon James, who also mixed and mastered the track. PRIMOBeats out of Detroit created and produced the hip-hop beat and naturally, ANNE wrote all of the vocal melodies and lyrics.

"This song is straight from the heart, as always," says Anne. "From 'Afterlife' to 'Bad Habit,' the style of these songs might change, but how they're written, from my personal experiences, does not. I truly hope you enjoy it!"

