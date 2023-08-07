(Freeman) Michigan's Upon Wings and singer Anne Autumn Erickson have released a new single, "Bad Habit", along with a new music video!
"Bad Habit" follows "Deal Breaker" - the latter of which dropped last spring. Both new songs have a pop and hip-hop vibe, displaying the band's versatility. UPON WINGS are known for their melodic metal music with soaring female vocals, but why not add some trap-pop into the mix?
"Bad Habit" features a guest vocal appearance from the talented Brandon James, who also mixed and mastered the track. PRIMOBeats out of Detroit created and produced the hip-hop beat and naturally, ANNE wrote all of the vocal melodies and lyrics.
"This song is straight from the heart, as always," says Anne. "From 'Afterlife' to 'Bad Habit,' the style of these songs might change, but how they're written, from my personal experiences, does not. I truly hope you enjoy it!"
Upon Wings Change Things Up With 'Deal Breaker'
Singled Out: Upon Wings' Last Love
Singled Out: Upon Wings' Scars
Singled Out: Upon Wings' Eternal Way
Carrie Underwood Rocks Guns N' Roses North American Tour-Avenged Sevenfold Top Rock Chart With 'Nobody' - more
Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Album- Motorhead Share Video of Lemmy Forever Tribute- Greta Van Fleet- more
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Two Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report
Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago
RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs
Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge
Carrie Underwood Rocks Guns N' Roses North American Tour
Avenged Sevenfold Top Rock Chart With 'Nobody'
The All-American Rejects Celebrate Reissue of Self-Titled Debut Album
Red Reign 'Don't Look Back' With George Lynch
Upon Wings Share 'Bad Habit' Video
Billy Idol Streams White Wedding Clubland Extended Remix Video
Lynyrd Skynyrd In The Studio For 'Pronounced leh-nerd skin-nerd' 50th Anniversary
Singled Out: Beth Bombara's Everything I Wanted