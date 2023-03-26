Upon Wings Change Things Up With 'Deal Breaker'

(Freeman Promotions) Upon Wings and singer Anne Autumn Erickson have released a new single "Deal Breaker" and music video. While Upon Wings is known for its guitar-driven rock and melodic metal, "Deal Breaker" offers a pop and hip-hop style, flirting with trap-pop. The track was produced, mixed and mastered by the late, great Kaz Drumatik.
Upon Wings recently released their 'Last Love' EP on Bandcamp via Sword of the Spirit Records. The title track from the 'Last Love' EP was mixed and mastered by Skidd Mills (Saving Abel, Pop Evil). The song also features Pepe Clarke Maga-a of California metal band Kyng on drums and longtime Upon Wings collaborator Kevin Jardine of Canada's Uplift Productions on production and guitars.
In addition, the EP features guest vocals from Ralf Scheepers of Primal Fear and Gamma Ray, guest guitars from Max Georgiev of Falling in Reverse and mastering by Grammy Award-winning producer, Glenn Brown. Watch the "Deal Breaker" video below:
