(Freeman) The holidays are here, and Upon Wings vocalist Anne Autumn Erickson has released a new, original Christmas song called "Christmas with You." The warm, inviting tune is perfect to be played during the holiday season and sprinkled into your holiday playlists.
Just a few weeks ago, Upon Wings released a new heavy metal single called "Distant Memory." Along with Erickson's angelic mezzo-soprano vocals, "Distant Memory" features heavy guitars from Kevin Jardine and pummeling rhythms from Kyng drummer Pepe Clarke Magana. The song also features a shredding guitar solo from Lita Ford guitarist Patrick Kennison.
"This track came together with so many talented musicians, and I couldn't be happier with how it turned out," Erickson exclaimed, "I loved getting back to UPON WINGS' gothic roots, and it's the perfect vibe for the fall and winter months."
Upon Wings' Anne Autumn Erickson Wants To Spend 'Christmas With You'