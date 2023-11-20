Upon Wings' Anne Autumn Erickson Wants To Spend 'Christmas With You'

(Freeman) The holidays are here, and Upon Wings vocalist Anne Autumn Erickson has released a new, original Christmas song called "Christmas with You." The warm, inviting tune is perfect to be played during the holiday season and sprinkled into your holiday playlists.

Just a few weeks ago, Upon Wings released a new heavy metal single called "Distant Memory." Along with Erickson's angelic mezzo-soprano vocals, "Distant Memory" features heavy guitars from Kevin Jardine and pummeling rhythms from Kyng drummer Pepe Clarke Magana. The song also features a shredding guitar solo from Lita Ford guitarist Patrick Kennison.

"This track came together with so many talented musicians, and I couldn't be happier with how it turned out," Erickson exclaimed, "I loved getting back to UPON WINGS' gothic roots, and it's the perfect vibe for the fall and winter months."

