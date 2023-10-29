Upon Wings Share 'Distant Memory' Video

(Freeman) Anne Autumn Erickson's Upon Wings has released a new single, "Distant Memory", along with a new music video.
"Distant Memory" marks a return to UPON WINGS' gothic, heavy metal sound. The song features lead vocalist Anne Autumn Erickson's angelic mezzo-soprano soaring over heavy guitars from Kevin Jardine and pummeling rhythms from Kyng drummer Pepe Clarke Magana. The song also features a raging guitar solo from Lita Ford guitarist Patrick Kennison.
"This track came together with so many talented musicians, and I couldn't be happier with how it turned out," Erickson exclaimed. "I loved getting back to Upon Wings' gothic roots, and it's the perfect vibe for the fall and winter months."
