.

Upon Wings Share 'Distant Memory' Video

10-29-2023
Upon Wings Share 'Distant Memory' Video

(Freeman) Anne Autumn Erickson's Upon Wings has released a new single, "Distant Memory", along with a new music video.

"Distant Memory" marks a return to UPON WINGS' gothic, heavy metal sound. The song features lead vocalist Anne Autumn Erickson's angelic mezzo-soprano soaring over heavy guitars from Kevin Jardine and pummeling rhythms from Kyng drummer Pepe Clarke Magana. The song also features a raging guitar solo from Lita Ford guitarist Patrick Kennison.

"This track came together with so many talented musicians, and I couldn't be happier with how it turned out," Erickson exclaimed. "I loved getting back to Upon Wings' gothic roots, and it's the perfect vibe for the fall and winter months."

Related Stories
Upon Wings Share 'Distant Memory' Video

Upon Wings Share 'Bad Habit' Video

Upon Wings Change Things Up With 'Deal Breaker'

Singled Out: Upon Wings' Last Love

Singled Out: Upon Wings' Scars

News > Upon Wings

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Steve Riley Of W.A.S.P. and L.A. Guns Dead At 67- blink-182 Expand New Album 'ONE MORE TIME.." With Additional Tracks- more

Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American The Future Past Tour Leg- Duran Duran Recruit Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis For 'Psycho Killer'- more

Day In Country

Zac Brown Band Share Live Cover Of The Who Classic 'Baba O'Riley'- The Voice Champ Bryce Leatherwood Shares New Single 'The Finger'- more

Reviews

5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2

More Halloween Nuggets: Haunted Underground Classics

KK's Priest - The Sinner Rides Again

Caught In The Act: The Darkness Rock Chicago

Latest News

The Rolling Stones Top UK Charts With Hackney Diamonds

Joe Walsh Rocks 1979 Classic In The City On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Children Of Bodom Releasing Final Concert As New Live Album

Brit Floyd Announce 2024 North American Tour

Dead Icarus Share 'So I Set Myself On Fire' Video

Upon Wings Share 'Distant Memory' Video

Supreme Unbeing Deliver 'Scarecrow' Just In Time For Halloween

Singled Out: Matt Tiegler's I Wanna Start A Religion