Upon Wings Share 'Distant Memory' Video

(Freeman) Anne Autumn Erickson's Upon Wings has released a new single, "Distant Memory", along with a new music video.

"Distant Memory" marks a return to UPON WINGS' gothic, heavy metal sound. The song features lead vocalist Anne Autumn Erickson's angelic mezzo-soprano soaring over heavy guitars from Kevin Jardine and pummeling rhythms from Kyng drummer Pepe Clarke Magana. The song also features a raging guitar solo from Lita Ford guitarist Patrick Kennison.

"This track came together with so many talented musicians, and I couldn't be happier with how it turned out," Erickson exclaimed. "I loved getting back to Upon Wings' gothic roots, and it's the perfect vibe for the fall and winter months."

Related Stories

Upon Wings Share 'Bad Habit' Video

Upon Wings Change Things Up With 'Deal Breaker'

Singled Out: Upon Wings' Last Love

Singled Out: Upon Wings' Scars

News > Upon Wings