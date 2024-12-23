Metallica's Black Album Passed Major Milestone (2024 In Review)

Metallica landed a top 24 story of July 2024 when they made chart history with their blockbuster self-titled album. Here is the story in our look back in the Year In Rock: Metallica's 1991 self-titled album, aka The Black Album, has now become only the fourth album in U.S. history to spend 750 total weeks on the Billboard 200, according to the publication.

The album has now joined an elite club that includes Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon (990 total weeks), Bob Marley's Legend' (843) and Journey's Greatest Hits (813).

Billboard tweeted out the news July 15th, "@Metallica's 'Metallica' has now spent 750 total weeks on the #Billboard200 (No. 178 this week). It's the fourth album in history to reach the milestone, after @pinkfloyd's 'The Dark Side of the Moon' (990 total weeks), @bobmarley's 'Legend' (843) and @JourneyOfficial's 'Journey's Greatest Hits' (813)."

