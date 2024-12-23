Singled Out: Keith Roth's I Don't Feel Like Thinking Today

Keith Roth, lead singer and guitarist with The Dictators and Frankenstein 3000, as well as SiriusXM radio personality, just released the song "I Don't Feel Like Thinking Today" from his forthcoming debut solo album "The Law Of Diminished Returns," and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I Don't Feel Like Thinking Today came about, Well, the long story...We were in the thick of recording the new Dictators record & on tour with The Damned, Spring of 23. I was in a very prolific period of writing songs. Trying to get songs on the new Dictators record and realizing it was time to make a new Frankenstein 3000 record.

We had a day off and I was going through my voice memos / demos and realized that a lot of these songs wouldn't work for either band. I said, you know what, I'm going to do a record under my name! That's when the idea came into fruition. I came home and reached out to my partner in music, Mike Jaffe. I played him stuff, explained the concept and what I had in mind, how I wanted certain people to play on certain things and, he was in. Then, we started cooking. I'm what you call Anachronistic, oblivious to music trends and current timelines. My roots are pretty much everything from the 60's and 70's.

The short story... I know I wanted a strong opening tune with a catchy melody and riff to get people into the record if they cared to take the journey. Flipping the channel's and being over flooded with news, opinions and separations, people putting faith in the faithless, I literally turned it off and said I Don't Feel Like Thinking Today.

And boom. The words and riff just came out. In literally 5 minutes, I knew it was the Perfect start to the Law of Diminished Returns.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

Keith Roth Previews Debut Solo Album With 'I Don't Feel Like Thinking Today'

Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Lead Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour Lineup

Willie Nelson Adds Dates To Outlaw Music Festival Tour

News > Keith Roth