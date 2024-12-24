REO Speedwagon Play Their Final Show

It is the end of an era, with rock legends REO Speedwagon taking their final bow this past weekend. The group took the state at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (December 21) for their final concert.

While the band may have retired from touring, frontman Kevin Cronin will continue to rock fans at concert and will be making his solo debut on January 25th in Thackerville, Oklahoma, and will rock next summer's Brotherhood of Rock tour with Styx and former Eagles guitarist Don Felder.

The iconic group broke the news about their retirement via social media back on September 16th. They wrote, "To our fans: [Bassist] Bruce [Hall] has intended to be Back On the Road Again by now [he underwent back surgery last November]. If it were up to just him, he'd be back on tour... but it's not up to just him. The consensus opinion was that he had not recovered sufficiently to be able to perform at the level the fans have come to expect. Bruce respected that opinion and is grateful that Matt [Bissonette] has been around to keep the Wagon rolling through the summer tour. Bruce never had any intention of retiring or walking away from the band, fans, and crew he has loved for almost 50 years.

"For Kevin's part, he too has never had any intention of leaving the band, and the fans and crew mean the world to him, as well. Due to this complex situation, irreconcilable differences arose between Bruce and Kevin.

"So, it is with great sadness that we announce REO Speedwagon will cease touring effective January 1, 2025. Neal, Kevin, and Bruce thank their fans for all their years of loyal support and for giving back to the band such wonderful memories that will remain with each of them forever."

Here is the setlist from their final show on Saturday:

"Don't Let Him Go"

"Keep On Loving You"

"Follow My Heart"

"In Your Letter"

"Take It On The Run"

"Tough Guys"

"Out Of Season"

"Shakin' It Loose"

"Someone Tonight"

"I Wish You Were There"

"Music Man" (acoustic)

"In My Dreams" (acoustic)

"Time For Me To Fly"

"Keep Pushin'"

"Live Every Moment"

"Golden Country"

"Ridin' The Storm Out"

"Can't Fight This Feeling"

"Roll With The Changes"

The band shared a series of videos from the show via Facebook

