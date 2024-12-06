Styx, REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin And Eagles Don Felder Announce Tour

(Live Nation) Legendary rockers Styx and Kevin Cronin, the iconic voice and writer behind REO Speedwagon's greatest hits, have one of the strongest brotherly bonds spanning 25 years, especially since they've crossed paths on the North American concert trail along with the occasional joint festival concert. Fittingly, next summer they'll join forces for the sixth time for their "Brotherhood of Rock" tour, along with special guest Don Felder (a former lead guitarist for the Eagles), that will kick off May 28, 2025 in Greenville, SC at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

It wouldn't be summer without a live celebration of some of the greatest Rock anthems of all time, including "Renegade," "Keep On Loving You," "Come Sail Away," "Can't Fight This Feeling," and "Hotel California."

Styx and Kevin Cronin (as part of REO Speedwagon) first toured together in 2000 and in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks, they came together to form the Rock to the Rescue 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which still collects donations for local charities at every stop on Styx's on-going tour.

"The winter of 1975 I had returned home to Montgomery, Alabama after accepting the fact that there was very little, if any interest from club owners for seven-piece rock bands who played their original songs, (some of which were 10 minutes long) and we'd finally accepted the reality that people wanted disco music hits to dance to," says Styx singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw. "A musician friend from home called me about a steady gig he and two other local musician friends had in the lounge of the local bowling alley. There was no dance floor, only tables and chairs, and they were playing music from bands like the Eagles, Dan Fogelberg, etc. and singing three-part harmony to locals who were loving it and not wanting to dance. And a steady weekly paycheck! I joined them and spent the rest of that year playing whatever we liked, bought a modest house, bought a used car, and was relieved to be off the road after two years of night club managers who wanted us to play disco. Thinking I'd found a secure life in my hometown, I got a call from a guy named Jim Vosecek, who'd introduced himself to me and the band at a club in Chicago. He explained that he was tour manager of the rock band Styx, that they had just released a new album called EQUINOX, and they were scheduled to embark on their first national tour when a member suddenly quit and left the band. He said to get on the plane they'd booked and come audition. Arriving at O'Hare airport, I met Kevin Cronin who was returning to rejoin his band, REO Speedwagon. It was the beginning of a lifelong friendship that finds us back on the road together, this time under much different circumstances! The BROTHERHOOD of ROCK is stronger than ever!"

"I remember seeing Tommy's seven-piece funk/rock band at the Rush Up club in Chicago, during my mid-'70s REO hiatus, and then bumping into him at O'Hare Airport a few weeks later," remembers Kevin Cronin. "In no time I was back in REO Speedwagon and Tommy had become the newest member of Styx. REO and Styx dominated the Billboard charts in 1981 with HI INFIDELITY and PARADISE THEATRE, but for reasons unknown we had never toured together. So in the year 2000, Tommy and I decided to give it a shot. The 'Arch Allies' tour was a smashing success, and a life-long friendship was formed. Now, here we are 25 years later, having always had each other's back, and psyched for our bands to join forces once again for the 'Brotherhood of Rock' tour. A lot has changed since that chance encounter at the airport in 1975, but our brotherhood has only become stronger through the years, as the songs of Styx and REO Speedwagon have found a place in the hearts and souls of people all across America."

"I'm so excited to be hitting the road this summer with my friends Styx and Kevin Cronin," declares Don Felder. "It's such a great line up full of hit songs and lots of ROCK AND ROLL!!! We have so much fun together both on stage and off stage that it's hard to find a more wonderful combination of great music and great friends. This is one show you won't want to miss. See you soon."

Wed 5/28 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Sat 5/31 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Mon 6/2 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Wed 6/4 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Fri 6/6 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sat 6/7 Ridgedale, MO Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

* Mon 6/9 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Wed 6/11 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri 6/13 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sat 6/14 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sun 6/15 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sat 6/28 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

* Mon 6/30 Colorado Springs, CO Ford Amphitheatre

Wed 7/2 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

Sat 7/5 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sun 7/6 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tue 7/8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Wed 7/9 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri 7/11 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sat 7/12 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Mon 7/14 Syracuse, NY Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Tue 7/15 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Fri 7/18 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

Sat 7/19 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Sun 7/20 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri 8/1 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat 8/2 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

Mon 8/4 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

Wed 8/6 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Fri 8/8 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun 8/10 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue 8/12 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wed 8/13 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Fri 8/15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sat 8/16 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue 8/19 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Wed 8/20 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Fri 8/22 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat 8/23 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sun 8/24 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

* Promoted by AEG Presents

Related Stories

Styx To Play The Grand Illusion In Full At New Las Vegas Residency

Foreigner and Styx Announce Their Tour Companion Album

STYX Announce Terry Gowan As New Bass Player

Styx In The Studio For 'Pieces Of Eight' Anniversary - 2023 In Review

News > Styx