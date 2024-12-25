Def Leppard's 'Photograph' Remixed By Armand Van Helden (2024 In Review)

Def Leppard enjoyed a top 24 story of August 2024 after they shared three new Armand Van Helden remixes of the classic hit "Photograph" as part of their celebration of the 40th anniversary of their blockbuster "Pyromania" album.

The band shared, "World renowned DJ Armand Van Helden kindly honored Def Leppard by creating a remix of 'Photograph' to celebrate Pyromania's 40th Anniversary."

Armand Van Helden teamed with the band to create three separate remixes, a standard 2:36 remix, as well as a 4:33 long Club mix, as well as a 4:32 long club mix / instrumental. Stream all three below:

Related Stories

Def Leppard's 'Pyromania' Dominated Stadium Tour Kick Off (2024 In Review)

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Nickelback Lead Boardwalk Rock Lineup

Def Leppard Expanded 'Pyromania' For 40th Anniversary (2024 In Review)

Jason Aldean, Def Leppard and Bailey Zimmerman Lead Country Thunder SK Lineup

News > Def Leppard