Def Leppard's 'Photograph' Remixed By Armand Van Helden (2024 In Review)

Def Leppard enjoyed a top 24 story of August 2024 after they shared three new Armand Van Helden remixes of the classic hit "Photograph" as part of their celebration of the 40th anniversary of their blockbuster "Pyromania" album.
The band shared, "World renowned DJ Armand Van Helden kindly honored Def Leppard by creating a remix of 'Photograph' to celebrate Pyromania's 40th Anniversary."
Armand Van Helden teamed with the band to create three separate remixes, a standard 2:36 remix, as well as a 4:33 long Club mix, as well as a 4:32 long club mix / instrumental. Stream all three below:
Def Leppard's 'Pyromania' Dominated Stadium Tour Kick Off (2024 In Review)
Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Nickelback Lead Boardwalk Rock Lineup
Def Leppard Expanded 'Pyromania' For 40th Anniversary (2024 In Review)
Jason Aldean, Def Leppard and Bailey Zimmerman Lead Country Thunder SK Lineup
Sammy Hagar Reveals Classic Song That Alex Van Halen Rejected- Amen's Casey Chaos Had Project With Roy Mayorga- more
Becoming Led Zeppelin Hitting Movie Theaters On Valentine's Day- Sammy Hagar Shares Video For Van Halen Classic From The Best Of All Worlds Tour- more
Kodak Black Gives Fans Christmas Surprise With 'Gift for the Streets'- NLE Choppa Delivers His First-Ever Holiday Project- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Health and Beauty
Sammy Hagar Reveals Classic Song That Alex Van Halen Rejected
Amen's Casey Chaos Had Project With Roy Mayorga
Lzzy Hale Open To Rocking With Skid Row Again
L.A. Guns Announce New Album And The Lucky MF'r Tour
Aerosmith Retired Due To Steven's Vocal Injury (2024 In Review)
Ozzy, Lemmy, Motley Crue, More Featured In Welcome To The Rainbow Documentary (2024 In Review)
David Lee Roth Went AWOL After Van Halen Tribute Tour Invite Says Hagar (2024 In Review)
Rammstein Called Allegations 'Baseless And Grossly Exaggerated' (2024 In Review)