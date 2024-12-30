Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Doing EMDR Therapy

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx took to Instagram to share a New Year's message with fans and revealed in the post that he has been undergoing EMDR therapy (which is used to treat trauma).
He wrote, "A lot of us talk about New Year's resolution's. I like the idea of resetting myself a few times a year. I spend alot of time up in the National Park in Wyoming. That's a solid restart for me. Another around my birthday and then Dec 31- Jan 6th.
"I am personally on a deep reflective journey right now and as usual it will turn into something. A lyric, a book , a song. Also I've been doing EMDR therapy. That's a golden ticket if you're up for change. I live for change. At least evolution.
"Do you have any new goals or resolutions you wanna share with the rest the class? By the way Happy New Year."
