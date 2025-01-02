AC/DC Dominated One-Fifth of Album Chart With Classic Releases (2024 In Review)

AC/DC scored a top 24 story of October 2024 after they made an impressive showing on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart in the UK claiming one-fifth of the entire chart, according to Forbes.

The legendary group claimed eight spots on the chart, including five albums that reappeared on the tally, but according to the report, this week marked the very first time that the band's 1988 release "Blow Up Your Video" landed on the chart.

"Blow Up Your Video" sits at No. 37 on the chart, while "Live At River Plate" is at No. 24, "Flick The Switch" is No. 29, "Black Ice" No. 32, "Fly On The Wall" No. 34, the band's latest effort, "Power Up" at No. 35, and their blockbuster 1980 release "Back In Black" is No. 36.

