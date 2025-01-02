AC/DC Dominated One-Fifth of Album Chart With Classic Releases (2024 In Review)

AC/DC scored a top 24 story of October 2024 after they made an impressive showing on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart in the UK claiming one-fifth of the entire chart, according to Forbes.
The legendary group claimed eight spots on the chart, including five albums that reappeared on the tally, but according to the report, this week marked the very first time that the band's 1988 release "Blow Up Your Video" landed on the chart.
"Blow Up Your Video" sits at No. 37 on the chart, while "Live At River Plate" is at No. 24, "Flick The Switch" is No. 29, "Black Ice" No. 32, "Fly On The Wall" No. 34, the band's latest effort, "Power Up" at No. 35, and their blockbuster 1980 release "Back In Black" is No. 36.
AC/DC Marked 50th Anniversary Of First Performance With Bon Scott (2024 In Review)
AC/DC Classic Debuted On Billboard Chart 44 Years After Release (2024 In Review)
AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Third Biggest Selling Album In U.S. History (2024 In Review)
AC/DC In The Studio For 'Highway To Hell' 45th Anniversary (2024 In Review)
Scorpions' Mikkey Dee Hospitalized With SEPSIS- Bruce Springsteen Plans New Music This Year- David Lee Roth- more
Sanctuary's Sean Blosi Killed In Vehicle Related Accident- Jason Bonham Jams Led Zeppelin Classic With Billy Joel On New Year's Eve- more
Morgan Wallen Surprises Fans With 'Smile'- More Stars Added To Nashville's Big Bash Lineup On CBS- more
Anyma, Massano & Nathan Nicholson Stream 'Angel In The Dark'- Kodak Black Gives Fans Christmas Surprise With 'Gift for the Streets'- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Tony Iommi and Glenn Hughes Recorded Song With Robbie Williams
Arctic Monkeys, Rammstein and Rob Zombie Highlight Barnes & Noble's Albums of the Month
Bruce Springsteen Plans New Music This Year
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Forgiveness'
Queen Share 1975 Christmas Eve Performance Of 'Keep Yourself Alive'
The Vapors Announce New Album 'Wasp In A Jar'
Scorpions' Mikkey Dee Hospitalized With SEPSIS
Kevin Cronin Postpones First Post-REO Speedwagon Show