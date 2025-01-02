Kevin Cronin Postpones First Post-REO Speedwagon Show

REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin has postponed his January 25th concert in Oklahoma, which would have been his first solo show following the retirement of Speedwagon.
He explained via Instagram, "As many of you know, we had to reschedule several shows due to my surgery this past fall. While I'm fully recovered now, the unexpected injury has thrown a curveball into our plans. Instead of taking December off, we have been playing shows, including these 'Hi Infidelity' gigs.
"Due to this, we've made the tough decision to postpone our January 25th show in Thackerville, Oklahoma. We'll be taking January to rest and rehearse before we bring the rock again in 2025. To those in Thackerville: thank you for your understanding and continued support - we're looking to get back there following our Brotherhood of Rock tour with Styx and Don Felder.
"Joining me on stage once again, as they did through all of '24 (and soooooo much longer for Dave and Bryan), will be the incredibly talented Bryan Hitt, Dave Amato, Derek Hilland, and Matt Bissonette. Whether you join us for our headline shows, or for the Brotherhood of Rock Tour, we promise to deliver an unforgettable night of your favorite REO Speedwagon classics, deep cuts, fresh arrangements, and hopefully some brand new material!
"We can't wait to see you all in 2025! love, kc"
