REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin Reacts To First Solo Band Show

REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin has shared a message with fans via social media after the first show of the Kevin Cronin Band as he looks ahead to a major tour this summer with Styx and Eagles legend Don Felder.

Kevin wrote, "Hi Friends, So, the crazy weather this past weekend found a foot of snow and the coldest temperatures in New Orleans since 1895. And the Kevin Cronin Band had our first show near the French Quarter on Friday! Suffice to say, with the city essentially shut down, it took a Herculean effort from the entire Kevin Cronin Band organization to get everyone there and pull off the show. Production manager Michael Richter, travel agent Lisa Moeller, and personal manager Tom Consolo teamed up as flights into New Orleans were cancelled from all over the country. Monitor engineer Pete Roberts woke up at 1:00 AM to make a 5:00 AM flight from San Francisco to Houston. His connection to New Orleans was cancelled, so he rented a car, drove six-plus hours, and was at the venue in time for load in! This kind of crazy commitment is so impressive and a great example of the character of the KCB crew.

"The band switched airlines at the last minute, and luckily got the last six seats on a flight to Dallas. But all commercial flights into New Orleans were cancelled due to snowy and icy runways, among other weather related problems. Tommy Consolo sprang into action, and was able to find a King Air turbo-prop in time to get us into New Orleans late Thursday night. I'm so grateful to the whole team.

"Lead guitarist Dave Amato and drummer Bryan Hitt (who have been with me in REO Speedwagon for thirty-five years), Matt Bissonette (twelve years on bass with Elton John), the newly-coiffed Derek Hilland (former keyboardist Foreigner, Rick Springfield, Whitesnake), and I have toured together non-stop since November of 2023. We played eighty-five shows last year, sharing our music with over 500k people.

"Moving forward, Kevin Cronin Band will carry on the REO tradition of high energy performance, Eighties-style positive party vibes, and a setlist filled with the hit songs that the late great Gary Richrath and I wrote and produced, and which REO fans have taken into their hearts and souls.

"We look forward to seeing you this summer, as we emphasize the songs of Hi Infidelity, all the other REO hits, plus a new song I wrote with my pal Richard Marx called "All Because of You". The Kevin Cronin Band will join our long-time friends and tour mates, Styx, for a major amphitheater tour beginning in Spring 2025. Come out and join the party! ... kc"

Related Stories

Kevin Cronin Postpones First Post-REO Speedwagon Show

Styx, REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin And Eagles Don Felder Announce Tour

REO Speedwagon's 'Can't Fight This Feeling' Did Not Come Easy

REO Speedwagon In New Episode of Backstage With Crew Nation

News > Kevin Cronin