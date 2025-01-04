Metallica's Blacklist Raised Over $3 Million (2024 In Review)

Metallica earned a top 24 story of October 2024 when they revealed that their Blacklist project, that features over 50 artists from the across the musical universe, has raised over $3,000,000 to date for various charities.
The thrash metal legend's charity, All Within My Hands Foundation, took to social media and shared the following news, "You've helped the #MetallicaBlacklist raise over $3 Million for charity!
"The 50+ artists spanning genres, generations, cultures, and continents who contributed to this album also got to select a charity to support through the money it produced. 50% of profits go to #AWMH, while the other half is split among the 50+ non-profits selected by these amazing artists.
"What began as a tribute to Metallica's Black Album has become an ongoing outlet for giving. Thank you to the #MetallicaFamily for making this possible! If you haven't checked it out yet, The Metallica Blacklist is available for purchase on CD, vinyl, and digital download from The Met Store and to stream on your favorite music platform."
Metallica's James Hetfield Reflected On Cliff Burton's Ongoing Influence (2024 In Review)
Metallica Revealed Previously Unseen Cliff Burton Photos Via '(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth' Video (2024 In Review)
Pantera Brought Out Metallica Stars At Surprise Club Show (2024 In Review)
Metallica's Black Album Passed Major Milestone (2024 In Review)
Rush's Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee Still Jam Once A Week- Original AC/DC Frontman Explains How Band Got Their Name- more
Injured Carlos Santana Postpones Launch Of 2025 Las Vegas Residency- Neil Young To Release Lost 1977 Album- August Burns Red Preview Re-Recorded 'Thrill Seeker'- more
Lee Greenwood Launching 2025 American Spirit Tour- Vanessa J. Moore Starts 2025 With 'Morning Light'- more
Benson Boone's 'Beautiful Things' Was Most Streamed Song Of 2024- Jeremy Zucker & Chelsea Cutler's Live Cover Of Gracie Abrams' 'That's So True'- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Rush's Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee Still Jam Once A Week
Original AC/DC Frontman Explains How Band Got Their Name
Why Alex Van Halen Turned Down Sammy Hagar's Tour Invite (2024 In Review)
Ozzy Osbourne's Rock Hall Induction Concluded With All-Star Jam (2024 In Review)
Grateful Dead Cofounder Phil Lesh Dead At 84 (2024 In Review)
Luke Combs, Eric Church's Concert For Carolina Raised Over $24.5 Million (2024 In Review)
Dream Theater Dedicated Show To Mike Portnoy's Sister Sam (2024 In Review)
Singled Out: Billy Morrison and Corey Taylor's Incite The Watch Feat Steve Vai (2024 In Review)