Metallica's Blacklist Raised Over $3 Million (2024 In Review)

Metallica earned a top 24 story of October 2024 when they revealed that their Blacklist project, that features over 50 artists from the across the musical universe, has raised over $3,000,000 to date for various charities.

The thrash metal legend's charity, All Within My Hands Foundation, took to social media and shared the following news, "You've helped the #MetallicaBlacklist raise over $3 Million for charity!

"The 50+ artists spanning genres, generations, cultures, and continents who contributed to this album also got to select a charity to support through the money it produced. 50% of profits go to #AWMH, while the other half is split among the 50+ non-profits selected by these amazing artists.

"What began as a tribute to Metallica's Black Album has become an ongoing outlet for giving. Thank you to the #MetallicaFamily for making this possible! If you haven't checked it out yet, The Metallica Blacklist is available for purchase on CD, vinyl, and digital download from The Met Store and to stream on your favorite music platform."

