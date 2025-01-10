AC/DC Were Asked Not To Live Up To Song Title

AC/DC took to social media to celebrate the anniversary of the release of their "Love At First Sight / Problem Child" double A-side single, but also when they were asked not to live up to the title of "Problem Child" by posting a bond.

The legendary rockers shared via Facebook today, "[On this day] 10 Jan. 1977 - 'Love At First Feel / Problem Child' is released as a double A- Side single in Australia.

They then added, "Meanwhile that same week the band is asked to post 'good behavior' bonds for a couple of concerts during their Australian tour." Along with a photo of a news clipping with the headline "AC/DC group to pay bond"

