.

AC/DC Were Asked Not To Live Up To Song Title

01-10-2025
AC/DC Were Asked Not To Live Up To Song Title

AC/DC took to social media to celebrate the anniversary of the release of their "Love At First Sight / Problem Child" double A-side single, but also when they were asked not to live up to the title of "Problem Child" by posting a bond.

The legendary rockers shared via Facebook today, "[On this day] 10 Jan. 1977 - 'Love At First Feel / Problem Child' is released as a double A- Side single in Australia.

They then added, "Meanwhile that same week the band is asked to post 'good behavior' bonds for a couple of concerts during their Australian tour." Along with a photo of a news clipping with the headline "AC/DC group to pay bond"

Related Stories
AC/DC Were Asked Not To Live Up To Song Title

AC/DC Childhood Home Demolition An 'Oversight'

Original AC/DC Frontman Explains How Band Got Their Name

AC/DC Dominated One-Fifth of Album Chart With Classic Releases (2024 In Review)

AC/DC Marked 50th Anniversary Of First Performance With Bon Scott (2024 In Review)

News > AC DC

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Reveals One Rarity For Las Vegas Residency- AC/DC Were Asked Not To Live Up To Song Title- Breaking Benjamin- more

David Lee Roth Box Set Coming Next Month- Billy Joel and Rod Stewart To Rock Yankee Stadium- Watch Silverstein's 'Don't Let Me Get Too Low' Video- more

Day In Country

Ringo Starr Delivers His Country Album 'Look Up'- Maggie Rose Teams With Vince Gill For 'I Can't Make You Love Me'- Parmalee Stream New Single 'Cowgirl'- more

Day In Pop

ROSE and Bruno Mars' APT Goes Platinum- Journey Montana Shares New Single 'Best One'- Julia Michaels Teams With Maren Morris For 'Scissors'- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin

The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more

Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour

Live: Dave Koz & Friends

Beatles Vinyl Box Set

Latest News

AC/DC Were Asked Not To Live Up To Song Title

Breaking Benjamin Reveal Video For Chart Topping 'Awaken'

Bad Religion Lead Punk In The Park AZ Lineup

Jaws of Brooklyn 'Coming Home' For Valentine's Day

Left on Red Unleash 'PyroSCENiac' Video

The Halo Effect Mark New Album release With 'What We Become' Video

24 Hours of Eno Livestream Announced

Jethro Tull Announce 'Curious Ruminant' Album With New Video