Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Premiering New Single This Week

Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne are set to premiere a brand new version of "Gods Of Rock N Roll" this Friday (January 17th) on SiriusXM Ozzy's Boneyard channel 38, according to a social media post by host Mark Strigl.

The original version of "Gods Of Rock N Roll" was released in 2015 on Morrison's "God Shaped Hole" album, and it has now been re-recorded with 61-piece orchestra and choir.

Strigl shared "The brand new single from Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne THE Gods Of Rock N Roll will get its world radio premiere on SiriusXM Ozzy's Boneyard Channel 38 this coming Friday January 17th at 3pm ET / 12 Noon PT.

" A re-recorded version of the track from 2015 complete with a 61 piece orchestra and choir, and featuring Steve Stevens Tune in to The Boneyard to hear it first! Out on TLG ZOID / Virgin Music Group"

