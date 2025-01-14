Nine Inch Nails Delay World Tour Announcement Due To L.A. Fires

Nine Inch Nails have revealed that they have postponed the announcement of a 2025 world tour due to the wildfires ravaging Southern California, after dates for the trek started leaking online.
The band took to Instagram with the following update, "Since some dates and information about our world tour have leaked, we are confirming that yes we will be touring and will provide more details soon.
"We are all unfolding in watching the devastation that is California and have paused our announcement while people try to deal with all that is happening."
