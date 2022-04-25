Nine Inch Nails Reveal Support Bands for Spring Tour

Tour poster

Nine Inch Nails have revealed the artists that will be joining them on their first U.S. tour since 2018, which they will be kicking off this Thursday, April 28th.

Frontman Trent Reznor personally curated the tour lineup that will include Boy Harsher and 100 Gecs supporting on the first leg. Yves Tumor will play the September dates, which include a two-night-stand at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado (September 2nd and 3rd).

Ministry and Nitzer Ebb will also join Nine Inch Nails for a special show in Cleveland, where NIN was founded in 1988, on September 24th at the Blossom Music Center. See the dates below:

Date City/State Venue Support

4/28 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater Boy Harsher

4/30 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival

5/1 Franklin, TN First Bank Amphitheater Boy Harsher

5/22 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville

5/24 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia 100 Gecs

5/25 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia 100 Gecs

5/27 Boston, MA Boston Calling

9/2 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre Yves Tumor

9/3 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre Yves Tumor

9/7 Troutdale, OR Edgefield Yves Tumor

9/9 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater Yves Tumor

9/11 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley Yves Tumor

9/15 Las Vegas, NV Zappos Theater Yves Tumor

9/17 Los Angeles, CA Primavera Sound

9/22 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life

9/24 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center Ministry, Nitzer Ebb

Related Stories

Red Hot Chili Peppers, NIN, Slipknot, KISS Lead Louder Than Life Lineup

Nine Inch Nails Announce 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Green Day, Nine Inch Nails and My Morning Jacket Lead Festival Lineup

Eternal Frequency Give Nine Inch Nails 'Head Like A Hole' Female Fronted Makeover

News > Nine Inch Nails