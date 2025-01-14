Nonpoint's Robb Rivera Updates Fans After Being Rushed To Hospital

Nonpoint drummer Robb Rivera has taken to social media to update fans after he was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night (January 12th) during the band's concert at the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, KY.

Rivera wrote, "Hello all, as some of you know I had quite the health scare in Louisville, KY. I had an elevated heart rate and the medics that treated me did not let me go back on stage. I was carted off to the hospital where they ran a bunch of tests. I will say that the last 24 hours have been extremely emotional and overwhelming. This is something that has never happened to me.

"So what is going on now? Well I have been released and how does that old saying goes, 'The Show Must Go On' so we will be in Greensboro, NC at Hangar 1819! 'Painful Statements' rolls on.

"I want to thank everyone that sent a text, dm, email and phone calls! Thank you for the support. Let's do this!!!!"

Frontman Elias Soriano shared a video message with fans following the show. He said in the clip, " So tonight is a pretty wild night here in Louisville. Thank you to all the fans that hung around and stayed. Robb is okay. He is back at the hospital right now, just getting some tests done. His heart rate got a little bit high today on stage. It's something that's never happened before.

"You guys know we put on an energetic show, and this is never anything that really is any different than what we normally do. But Robb is okay. They got his heart rate down, and we're just gonna wait for more news. But I just wanna let everybody know.

"Thank you so much for everybody in Louisville for coming out," Elias added. "I'm sorry we couldn't do the last song. Literally we had one and a half more songs to do and Robb really wanted to do it, but the paramedics wouldn't let him do it.

"Thank you for everybody for all your support. Everything is okay. Robb is doing good. I just wanna give you guys an update."

The video also included this message, "Thank you to the fans of Louisville for understanding us having to cut the set tonight. Robb had a sudden shift in his heart rate that was dangerously high and the paramedics were not able to get it down in time so they took him to the hospital.

"As of now his heart rate is stable and they're running tests. We'll keep you all posted on his progress as news comes in. Send them healing vibes our way so we can get our brother back on that drum throne. #prayersup".

Related Stories

SOiL Recruit (Hed)PE, Nonpoint, And The Union Underground For UK Tour

Taproot Reveal 'Favourite Song' Video ft. Elias Soriano

Nonpoint Show their Comic Side With 'A Million Watts' Video

Nonpoint Announce New Single 'A Million Watts'

News > Nonpoint