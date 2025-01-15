Bay area thrash icons Exodus took to social media on Wednesday to break the news that they have parted ways with their longtime frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza and brought back Rod Dukes.
Souza originally joined the group in 1986 replacing Paul Baloff and has been in and out of the group since then. He was previously replaced by Dukes in 2005, before returning for this final run that began in 2014.
The band had this to say, "Exodus have parted ways with Steve 'Zetro' Souza. We thank Steve for his years fronting the band and all the killer music we made during that time. We wish him only the best in the future and much success with anything he does.
"And please help us welcome Rob Dukes back to EXODUS! We are beyond stoked to have Rob back ripping up the stage with us and he's looking forward to crushing everything like only he can.
"Next chapter begins, new record rolls along as planned and the beatings will continue. See you soon, Exodus."
As I Lay Dying Member Exodus Inspires Brandon Short To Leave Austrian Death Machine
Exodus Share Cover Of AC/DC Classic
As I Lay Dying Explain Pulled Album
As I Lay Dying Face Major Exodus As Members Leave The Band
Rock Committing Suicide Says Poison's Rikki Rockett- Coal Chamber Cancel Fiend For The Fans Tour- Brit Floyd Celebrating 'Wish You Were Here' With Tour- more
Bon Jovi: Forever Coming In June- Nonpoint's Robb Rivera Updates Fans After Being Rushed To Hospital- Nine Inch Nails Delay Tour Announcement- more
Eric Church's 'Carolina' Fuels Post-Hurricane Helene TV Spot- Kenny Chesney Kicking 2025 Off With Today and The Tonight Show Appearances- more
Rain 910, Rick Ross, and Ron E Share 'Often' Video- David Guetta Scores His 17th No. 1 With 'Forever Young'- Lil Baby's 'WHAM' Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200- more
5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Exodus Part Ways With Vocalist Steve 'Zetro' Souza
Rock Committing Suicide Says Poison's Rikki Rockett
Roni Lee Gives Michael Jackson's 'Dirty Diana' A Rock Makeover
Neal Francis' Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online
Lockjaw 'Control The Chaos' With Upon a Burning Body's Danny Leal
Who On Earth Deliver 'Lobotomy' Video
Coal Chamber Cancel Fiend For The Fans Tour For Heath Reasons
Brit Floyd Celebrating 'Wish You Were Here' 50th Anniversary With Tour