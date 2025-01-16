Sammy Hagar Wants To Retire From Touring

After wrapping up his big The Best Of All Worlds Summer Tour, former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar revealed that he does not want to tour anymore, as he gears up for his Las Vegas Residency.

Sammy will be kicking off the residency on April 30th at the Dolby Live at Park MGM and just spoke to the Miami Herald. He revealed, "I don't think I want to go on tour anymore. I hate to say that, because I don't want to piss my fans off."

He explained, "I keep telling my manager, 'Don't take any tours, let me do this residency,'. If I like it enough, I'll do another one. And if that's successful I'll do another one, and I can squeeze a few more years out of my career. ...With this, I don't have to travel, I don't have to unpack and pack and get on an airplane every day. You know, at my age, it hurts my shoulders to do all this. And I have to perform. I'm a performer, at the end of the day."

Related Stories

Sammy Hagar Reveals One Rarity For Las Vegas Residency

Sammy Hagar Shares Rock The Block Set List

Sammy Hagar To Rock The Block With His Friends

Why Alex Van Halen Turned Down Sammy Hagar's Tour Invite (2024 In Review)

News > Sammy Hagar