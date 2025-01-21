Sammy Hagar Reassures Fans After Tour Retirement Comments

Sammy Hagar took to social media to reassure fans that he not going away anytime soon, after he said in recently "I don't think I want to go on tour anymore". The former Van Halen frontman was discussing his upcoming Las Vegas residency when he made the remarks, explaining how he prefers the residency format over touring.

"I don't think I want to go on tour anymore. I hate to say that, because I don't want to piss my fans off," he said during a soundcheck at Caspian's Cocktails & Caviar at Caesars Palace. "I'll go out and do a one-off show and do things like that, but the residency is going to give me a good extension of my career. That's what I'm hoping for."

He explained, "I keep telling my manager, 'Don't take any tours, let me do this residency,'. If I like it enough, I'll do another one. And if that's successful I'll do another one, and I can squeeze a few more years out of my career. ...With this, I don't have to travel, I don't have to unpack and pack and get on an airplane every day. You know, at my age, it hurts my shoulders to do all this. And I have to perform. I'm a performer, at the end of the day."

After those comments were picked up by the media, Sammy took to social media to clarify. He shared, "The last couple of weeks, yeah, I've been getting all these messages from people, 'Oh my God. You're not gonna tour anymore.' I didn't say I'm not gonna tour anymore. I was referring to the residency coming up in May with Joe Satriani, Michael Anthony, Kenny Aronoff, Rai Thistlethwayte, the same 'Best Of All Worlds' band, 'Best Of All Worlds' tour.

"We're gonna do a residency [at] MGM Park. And I'm hoping that that will be a lot easier for me than packing bags every day and getting on an airplane, flying in the next city, checking in the hotel, running a soundcheck, trying to get something to eat, go to the meet-and-greet, get to the show and then doing a show.

"Without all that crazy travel and all that extracurricular stuff, it should be easier for me - waking up, having a nice breakfast in the town where you're gonna play, not having to do anything but maybe go to the gym, maybe rehearse. Yeah, man, now you're talking. I'll be chomping at the bit when it comes showtime, because I will be well rested without all that travel. I just think it's gonna be great. And maybe I will able to squeeze fifty, a hundred more shows out of this voice and this body.

He added, "I'm a performer. I like to perform, and it takes it out of you. So that's all I'm saying, is hopefully the residency will be the answer to be able to continue on for many more years, because if not, touring is getting tough, and I will be doing less and less. And eventually, I probably won't be able to do it at all. I mean, it's inevitable. I'm only human.

"Anyway, it's all good. I'm not gonna stop performing ever. I will play music, live music, as long as I can. I fricking love it. Are you kidding me? All right, there's your answer."

