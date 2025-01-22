Singled Out: Envy Of None's Stygian Waves

Rush legend Alex Lifeson's new band Envy Of None just released their brand new single "Stygian Waves" and to celebrate we asked vocalist Maiah Wynne to tell us about the track. The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which will arrive on March 14th. Here is the story:
I'd love to share a few small stories connected to our latest single Stygian Waves. Originally, the song was titled "Wham Bam Rescue" because Andy [] had lost the original demo, and he and Alf worked together to rescue the sole remaining mp3 file they had. It remained "Wham Bam" for most of the time we were working on it until we decided on the official title.
After they rebuilt the demo, I added some very experimental vocals. Something about the eclectic mix of guitars, ouds, synths, and gritty distorted bass tracks that the guys created kept my imagination soaring.
I joked with them as we listened to the demo in the studio that I wanted to perform this song at Burning Man while dressed as the blue alien from the movie "The 5th Element". That futuristic-operatic vocal from the film is part of what inspired me to be extra creative vocally on this track. I also happened to be recording the vocals right after a transformative trip to the Himalayas.
Musically, I was freshly inspired by a local Ladakhi singer that I collaborated with on the trip. Personally, a lot of the month I spent in Northern India was self reflective, and I had to face a lot of difficult inner truths. It was a trip that followed a very challenging year and the song quickly became a musical score to what I like to describe as a turbulent journey to inner peace.
The title "Stygian Waves" felt like the perfect fit with the music and story.
Envy Of None are:
Alf Annibalini - Guitar, Keyboards, Programming
Andy Curran - Bass Guitar, Synthesized Bass, Programming, Guitar, Background Vocals, Stylophone
Alex Lifeson- Guitar, Mandola, Banjo, Programming
Maiah Wynne - Lead Vocals, Background Vocals, Keyboards
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
