Cradle Of Filth Introduce New Album With 'To Live Deliciously'

Cradle Of Filth have delivered a brand new track called "To Live Deliciously" to announce that they will be releasing their 14th studio album, The Screaming Of The Valkyries, out March 21, 2025 via Napalm Records.

Dani Filth had this to say about the new track, "The song is about the celebration of life. Of indulging in everything unfettered from the conformities of religion, fashion or state. Free from guilt or constraint. As nature intended.

"It could be read as a hedonistic life code. And a positive one if not done at the expense or the suffering of others. To delight in simply 'being.' Being alive and free in the here and now."

We were sent these details about the album: On The Screaming Of The Valkyries, frontman Dani Filth's recognizable scream and equally identifiable growl stand mightily alongside twin guitar attacks, symphonic flourishes and explosive rhythm section, implemented by drummer Martin "Marthus" Skaroupka, bassist Daniel Firth, guitarists Marek "Ashok" Smerda and Donny Burbage, and keyboardist/vocalist Zoe Federoff.

After album opener "To Live Deliciously" hits immediately, second track "Demagoguery" blends dark beauty, blast beats and slaytanic groove as only Cradle can combine. Across the album's blunt and unforgiving yet inviting expanse, Cradle summons the succulent flavors of classic albums like Dusk And Her Embrace and Cruelty And The Beast with the galloping (but no less fierce) thunder of recent entries Hammer Of The Witches and Existence Is Futile. Flashes of early metal influences coalesce with carnivorous glee into unapologetic death 'n' roll. "White Hellebore" is CRADLE OF FILTH at its most devilishly straightforward, juxtaposing traditional heavy metal with blasts of thrashing fury, spinning back to operatic goth without sounding disjointed. Anchored by arguably the most mournful melody in their catalog, "Non Omnis Moriar" ("I shall not wholly die") could be a cousin to Paradise Lost or Anathema, inverted through Cradle's thorny prism. "You Are My Nautilus" is the darkest song Iron Maiden never wrote, spinning an epic tale with dueling guitars, while "Ex Sanguine Draculae" conjures Dusk-era atmosphere with imaginative new colors.

Produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studios in Suffolk, England, The Screaming of the Valkyries beckons the brave into a new era of CRADLE OF FILTH misadventure, celebrating massive melancholic melody, blackened thrash, and apocalyptic existential dread with a grinning smattering of unbridled revelry. The Screaming of the Valkyries is a bloody dark love letter to the longtime legion of CRADLE OF FILTH faithful and a stunning entryway for fresh lambs to the sonic slaughter.

THE SCREAMING OF THE VALKYRIES TRACKLISTING:

"To Live Deliciously"

"Demagoguery"

"The Trinity Of Shadows"

"Non Omnis Moriar"

"White Hellebore"

"You Are My Nautilus"

"Malignant Perfection"

"Ex Sanguine Draculae"

"When Misery Was A Stranger"

