Cradle Of Filth Deliver 'Malignant Perfection' Video

(FP) Cradle Of Filth are previewing their upcoming "By Order Of The Dragon" UK/European tour in the most grandiose macabre style - with a brand-new, entrancing single!

"Malignant Perfection" arrives just in time for the Halloween season, haunting with eerie keys, vampiric atmosphere, intricate riffs, and revered frontman Dani Filth's iconic soaring vocals. The track is accompanied by a deliciously dark new official music video, which promises to be only the first of several upcoming visual delights brought to you by CRADLE OF FILTH as they creep closer to the release of their 14th full-length album and Napalm Records studio debut.

Dani Filth divulges about the track and video: "Our new single and video, 'Malignant Perfection', is our horrific homage to All Hallows Eve, as embodied by the female deification of evil. It is a perfect musical accompaniment to the spirit of the witching season; invoking dark, Autumnal splendour and celebrating the time when the thin line between life and death is at its most tenuous and the denizens of the otherworld seek to break the veil into ours.

"The video, directed by the imitable Vicente Cordero and featuring the creative masterstrokes of one Missy Munster, is a playground of seductive darkness rife with malicious monsters and cryptid creations, all vying voraciously for the viewer's eternal soul.

"This comes at a perfect juncture for the Halloween period and our 'By Order Of The Dragon' UK/European Autumn tour. It also arrives on the back of a sensational collaboration with massive fashion label Vetement and also Blackcraft Clothing, and in the fiery wake of a successful sold-out Australian tour."

