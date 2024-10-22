Cradle Of Filth Deliver 'Malignant Perfection' Video

(FP) Cradle Of Filth are previewing their upcoming "By Order Of The Dragon" UK/European tour in the most grandiose macabre style - with a brand-new, entrancing single!
"Malignant Perfection" arrives just in time for the Halloween season, haunting with eerie keys, vampiric atmosphere, intricate riffs, and revered frontman Dani Filth's iconic soaring vocals. The track is accompanied by a deliciously dark new official music video, which promises to be only the first of several upcoming visual delights brought to you by CRADLE OF FILTH as they creep closer to the release of their 14th full-length album and Napalm Records studio debut.
Dani Filth divulges about the track and video: "Our new single and video, 'Malignant Perfection', is our horrific homage to All Hallows Eve, as embodied by the female deification of evil. It is a perfect musical accompaniment to the spirit of the witching season; invoking dark, Autumnal splendour and celebrating the time when the thin line between life and death is at its most tenuous and the denizens of the otherworld seek to break the veil into ours.
"The video, directed by the imitable Vicente Cordero and featuring the creative masterstrokes of one Missy Munster, is a playground of seductive darkness rife with malicious monsters and cryptid creations, all vying voraciously for the viewer's eternal soul.
"This comes at a perfect juncture for the Halloween period and our 'By Order Of The Dragon' UK/European Autumn tour. It also arrives on the back of a sensational collaboration with massive fashion label Vetement and also Blackcraft Clothing, and in the fiery wake of a successful sold-out Australian tour."
Cradle Of Filth And Wednesday 13 To Launch Necromantic Fantasies Tour
Cradle Of Filth & Devildriver Announce Second Leg of 2023 U.S. Co-Headline Tour
Cradle Of Filth Deliver First Live Album In 20 Years
Cradle Of Filth Release 'She Is A Fire' Video and Announce First Live Album In Over 20 Years
Eddie Van Halen's Final Recording 'Unfinished' Offered As Free Download- Foreigner Celebrate Rock Hall induction By Extending Farewell Tour- more
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Dead At 66- Jake E. Lee Details Confrontation That Led To Being Shot- Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce Final Concert- more
Jelly Roll Tops Billboard 200 With 'Beautifully Broken'- Morgan Wallen Recruits Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY For Sand In My Boots Festival- more
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival
Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag
Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Halestorm's Lzzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions Preview Released
Leprous Announce New Melodies of Atonement North American Tour Leg
Foreigner Celebrate Rock Hall induction By Extending Farewell Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Halloween Horrors Playlist
Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick's Day 2025 Tour
Jimmy Page Talks New Signature Gibson Guitars
Better Lovers Share 'Love As An Act Of Rebellion' Video
Swim the Current Stream New Single 'Stay'