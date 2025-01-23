Metallica Giving Away NetJets VIP Weekend Trip To M72 Tour Stop

One lucky Metallica fan will have the opportunity to win a special VIP weekend along with six guests to the M72 tour stop of their choice on the U.S. leg of the epic trek, as part of the group's first Fandiem sweepstakes of 2025 that benefit's their All Within My Hands Foundation.

The group shared, "Not only will you and six guests head to the M72 gig(s) of your choice, but you'll also fly there in style on your own private NetJets flight. But of course, that's not all...

"We'll also hook up the winner with passes to the pre-show Black Box lounge, $5,000 towards hotel, ground transportation, and other expenses, and send you home with a 72 Seasons merch and vinyl package!

"Entry donations will help #AWMH create sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical services. Donate To Win fandiem.com/metallica"

