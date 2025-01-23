Shinedown's Barry Kerch Cohosting 'Boos, Brews, and BBQ' TV Series

Shinedown's Barry Kerch has landed a new gig as the cohost of a new television series called "Boos, Brews, and BBQ" that promises to take "viewers on a cross-country journey to uncover the hidden stories, haunted histories, and iconic BBQ flavors of America's spookiest cities."

Here is the announcement: Hosted by a dynamic trio of personalities, the show brings together Barry Kerch, drummer of the chart-topping rock band Shinedown; BBQ guru Ty Sherrell, a backyard cook known for his fiery creations; and John Guarnieri, the no-nonsense host of the Spear Talk podcast. Together, they dive into the eerie tales of haunted towns while lighting up the grill to deliver bold barbecue that matches the intensity of their adventures.

Each episode takes viewers to a different haunted city, from the smoky streets of Memphis to the historic corners of Fort Worth with plans to visit New Orleans, Los Angeles, Charleston and beyond. The trio investigates eerie legends, visits paranormal hotspots, and explores the BBQ traditions that define each city. Adding to the excitement, some episodes may include surprise appearances by celebrity guests, who will share their own stories and perspectives, making each episode even more unforgettable.

Whether you're a fan of ghost stories, live for BBQ, or simply love watching a group of friends on an epic adventure, this series has something for everyone.

To stay updated on the premiere of Boos, Brews, and BBQ, follow us @boosbrewsbba on all socials

Related Stories

Shinedown Plot Dance, Kid, Dance Tour

Singled Out: Shinedown's Eric Bass' Azalia

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Nickelback Lead Boardwalk Rock Lineup

Shinedown, Korn, Linkin Park Lead Welcome To Rockville 2025 Lineup

News > Shinedown