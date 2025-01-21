Shinedown Plot Dance, Kid, Dance Tour

(Live Nation) Shinedown has announced their highly anticipated upcoming Dance, Kid, Dance Tour. Co-produced by FPC Live and Live Nation, the Dance, Kid, Dance Tour kicks off on April 25th in Des Moines, IA making stops across the U.S. in Nashville, New York and more before wrapping up in Memphis, TN on August 30th. The 30+-city trek will feature special guest Beartooth on the spring dates and legendary band BUSH on the summer dates with Morgan Wade opening all shows.

Fans can expect megawatt sets from all acts including fan-favorite hits and classics. In addition, Shinedown has teamed up with Musicians On Call, donating $1 for every ticket sold on the tour. Musicians On Call, the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals, has delivered the healing power of music to patients, families, and caregivers for 25 years.

Shinedown continues to demonstrate that they are one of the most forward-thinking powerhouses in music, forever pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a modern-day rock band. The tour not only kicks off a new era for Shinedown but continues to celebrate the momentous acclaim the band received from their juggernaut song "A Symptom of Being Human" off their 7th studio album Planet Zero (Atlantic Records). The song, which has reached over 100 million streams and counting, crossed over not only to Alternative but Top 40 radio and resonated with fans across the globe for the unifying message of its lyrics: that it is our human connections that matter the most. Recently the band have been teasing possible new music online and getting fans even more excited for all things Shinedown in 2025.

Coming off their hottest tour in 15 years, GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum band BUSH will join Shinedown on the summer leg of the Dance, Kid, Dance Tour. The band recently released Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 (Round Hill Records), a 21-track retrospective celebrating nearly three decades of hits, including "Everything Zen," "Glycerine," "Swallowed," and their latest single, "Nowhere To Go But Everywhere." Frontman Gavin Rossdale will also debut Dinner with Gavin Rossdale, a new series premiering February 13, 2025, on VIZIO's free streaming service, WatchFree+. Sign up here. The show features intimate, celebrity-filled dinners at Gavin's Los Angeles home, with guests such as Serena Williams, Common, Tom Jones, where they share candid conversations and a three-course meal designed and prepared by Gavin himself.

Beartooth has solidified their place as a powerhouse in rock, with their latest album The Surface debuting at #1 on Billboard's Alternative and Hard Rock charts and earning top spots in Current Album Sales and Vinyl. With multiple #1 hits like "Might Love Myself" and "I Was Alive," as well as a Platinum certification for their breakout single "In Between," they continue to dominate rock radio, ranking as the 8th most-played artist and landing "I Was Alive" as the #6 most-played song.

An ACM, AMA, and CMT Awards nominee, Morgan Wade has earned acclaim from the The New York Times, Rolling Stone, NPR, Garden & Gun, Billboard, No Depression, Vulture, and more. A Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, Wade's latest album Obsessed puts the focus on her storytelling abilities and singular voice. She writes with incredible force about the ache for home and the emotion of being reunited with loved ones, of feeling dangerously preoccupied with someone, and of being in situations that society might consider outside the norm. Produced by her touring guitarist Clint Wells, Obsessed is an entirely self-written, stripped-down 14-track collection that showcases Wade at her rawest and most vulnerable. She recently toured with Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett on the TRIPLE MOON TOUR and has hit the road with Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, and Lucero, among others.

DANCE, KID, DANCE TOUR DATES:

Fri Apr 25 | Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena

Sat Apr 26 | Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center

Mon Apr 28 | Wichita, KS | INTRUST Bank Arena

Thu May 01 | Toledo, OH | Huntington Center

Fri May 02 | Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena

Sun May 04 | Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

Tue May 06 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

Fri May 09 | Peoria, IL | Peoria Civic Center

Sat May 10 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Tue May 13 | Birmingham, AL | The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Sat Jul 19 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Sun Jul 20 | New York City, NY | Madison Square Garden

Tue Jul 22 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Wed Jul 23 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center

Fri Jul 25 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sat Jul 26 | Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum

Mon Jul 28 | Minneapolis, MN | Target Center

Tue Jul 29 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Sat Aug 02 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Tue Aug 05 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

Thu Aug 07 | Portland, OR | Moda Center

Fri Aug 08 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 11 | Salt Lake City, UT | Maverik Center

Tue Aug 12 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Fri Aug 15 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Sat Aug 16 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

Mon Aug 18 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tue Aug 19 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thu Aug 21 | Raleigh, NC | Lenovo Center

Sat Aug 23 | Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Sun Aug 24 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Wed Aug 27 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Thu Aug 28 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

Sat Aug 30 | Memphis, TN | FedExForum

