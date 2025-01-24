Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell has shared some good news in his cancer fighter after he was forced to missed the band's first show of 2025 while he was undergoing treatment.
The band shared the following message from Viv via social media, "Thank you for all the recent messages and support. As you all may know, I was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma several years ago.
"I recently had a bone marrow transplant as part of my treatment plan, and it's safe to say that thus far it's been a very successful transplant! I just have to keep my head down and my spirits up for the next 100 days of primary recovery."
As we previously reported, Campbell was forced to sit out the band's concert last Saturday, January 18th, in Mexico City with Phil Collen's guitar tech John Zocco to filling in for him.
The band performed at Feria Estatal De Leon in Leon, Mexico and during the show frontman Joe Elliott told fans that Vivian was forced to miss the show due to his cancer treatment, according to reports.
Campbell missed a private show in Nashville last October during the Daimler Truck Customer Appreciation Event and was also replaced by Zocco for that show as well.
Def Leppard Rock Mexico Without Vivian Campbell Due To Cancer Treatment
Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Shares Good News In Cancer Fight
