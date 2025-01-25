.

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's New Song Now Available

Fans do not have to wait until Valentine's Day to get the new orchestral version Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne's "Gods Of Rock N Roll" featuring Steve Stevens, as it is offered as an instant download for pre-orders of the Deluxe Edition of "The Morrison Project".

Billy took to social media to share the news that the pre-order now includes instant access to "Gods Of Rock N Roll" as well as the demo version of his chart topping collaboration with Ozzy, "Crack Cocaine".

He wrote, "You asked and we delivered!! Get the new single GODS OF ROCK N ROLL today when you pre-order the DELUXE EDITION of 'The Morrison Project' album, coming out at the end of February on limited edition colored vinyl and all platforms.

"I'm sure there will be a press release or some kind of official announcement about this Deluxe Edition - six extra tracks, including the new single, the track PHENOMENON with B-Real of Cypress Hill and Sen Dog of Cypress Hill and remixes by Martin 'Youth' Glover Jeff Lane and myself.

"But for now, all you need to know is you can pre-order it on any platform and you will get immediate access to GODS OF ROCK N ROLL (Orchestral) and the original demo version of CRACK COCAINE!"

The Deluxe Edition of "The Morrison Project" is set to be released on February 21st. The Pre-order is available here

