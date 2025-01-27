Singled Out: VIOLET NIGHT's Does It Even Matter?

Alt rockers VIOLET NIGHT just released their new single "Does It Even Matter?", and to celebrate we asked Connor Pohl to tell us about the brand new track. Here is the story:

When we first wrote "Does It Even Matter?", it started as a simple acoustic demo-a song I (Connor) felt good about but wasn't entirely sold on. Sometimes, songs take a while to reveal their true colours. In VIOLET NIGHT, we have a dynamic where collaboration always brings something special. Tay, who has this uncanny ability to hear potential in things I might overlook, brought in the beat and drum parts, and suddenly, the track came alive. The same thing happened with our song 'wallflower' on the A N TI H E R O E S album. Initially that song was a super sombre kind of vibe and then the drum beat Tay injected gave it a much needed shot of adrenaline. With DIEM (Does It Even Matter?, duh), from that moment, it was clear we had something great. Sometimes as a writer I'm too close to the songs and that outside birds eye view is everything. Tay and I share this perfectionist tendency, not in a destructive way, but in the sense that we set the bar high and hold each other to it. That push and pull created something we're incredibly proud of.

Lyrically, the song captures something deeply personal for me. "Does It Even Matter?" explores my tendency to romanticize the past, even the moments that weren't so great-nights of sleeplessness, weeks of uncertainty, that somehow take on a strange beauty in hindsight. It's about the bittersweet tension between joy and pain, and the way we cling to the past in search of meaning. But more than that, it's about learning to be okay with letting go. There's something liberating about just being present, not overthinking the past or stressing about the future. That's the heart of the song, to celebrate the moment, to live fully, and to feel deeply.

For me, apathy is overrated, anyways. So is trying to be too cool. At the end of the day, no matter how cool we think we are, we all end up in the same place, an oblong box in the ground or a jar on someone's mantlepiece. How cool is that? Maybe someday, science will stick our heads in those Futurama-style jars, and we'll live forever. If that happens, VIOLET NIGHT will still be touring in the year 3000. But for now, "Does It Even Matter?" is about embracing what we've got while we've got it. It's a reminder to take it all in-the good, the bad, and the in-between-and let it matter.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

