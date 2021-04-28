Dave Grohl And His Daughter Cover X Classic On Late Night TV

(hennemusic) Dave Grohl and his daughter, Violet, performed a cover of X's "Nausea" on the April 27 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live and the performance has been shared online.

The pair were joined on the virtual appearance by Grohl's Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic, drummer Dave Lombardo and producer Greg Kurstin for the recently-released track, which will be featured in Grohl's new documentary, "What Drives Us."

The Foo Fighter arrived in a van for a companion Kimmel interview on the show, which is the focus of Grohl's latest film project as he traces the inspiration of musicians to head out on the road and bring their music to the public.

The doc features interviews with an array of iconic figures spanning eras and genres, including: Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, Pat Smear, Ringo Starr, Flea, Brian Johnson, St. Vincent, Slash, Duff McKagan, Ben Harper, The Edge, Mike Watt, Ian Mackaye, Starcrawler, RadKey, Exene Cervenka, Tony Kanal, DH Peligro, Charlie Gabriel, Jennifer Finch, Dave Lombardo, Kira Roessler, Pete Stahl, Lars Ulrich and Steven Tyler.

"What Drives Us" will be available via The Coda Collection in the U.S. and Amazon Prime Video in select global markets beginning Friday, April 30. The Foo Fighters recently released their tenth album, "Medicine At Midnight"; the group are among the artists under consideration for induction into the 2021 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, with honorees set to be announced next month ahead of a live ceremony in Cleveland, OH in October. Watch the Kimmel performance and interview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

