EPICA 'Cross The Divide' With New Video

EPICA have released a music video for their new single "Cross The Divide" and announced that they will be releasing their 9th studio album "Aspiral" on April 11th. Nuclear Blast Records sent over the following details:
The album title is derived from the eponymous bronze sculpture made by Polish sculptor and painter Stanislaw Szukalski back in 1965 and stands for renewal and inspiration - keywords that define EPICA in 2025. In Szukalski's work every detail is a piece of art in its own right, and there's always more to the story than you initially think. The band saw this as the perfect analogy for the creation of this 9th album: each song stands on its own with a distinctive vibe and meaning, while together they enforce each other into a monumental effort.
The album, featuring stunning cover artwork by Hedi Xandt (Rammstein, Ghost, Parkway Drive), is now available for pre-order in the below mentioned formats. The special editions even include the BluRay and audio recordings of the full monumental "Symphonic Synergy" performance in Amsterdam that the band recorded in 2024 with an orchestra and choir.
Recorded once again at Sandlane Studios and expertly mixed and produced by Joost van den Broek, Aspiral boasts 11 new tracks.
Watch Epica Begin New Chapter With 'Arcana' Video
Epica Team With De Efteling For ''The Ghost in Me (Danse Macabre)' Video
Epica To Livestream The Symphonic Synergy Show
Epica Share 'Consign To Oblivion (Live At The AFAS Live)' Video
Coldplay Play Biggest Stadium Shows Of The Century- Poison The Well Return With First New Song In 15 Years 'Trembling Level'- more
blink-182 and Alkaline Trio To Rock Hollywood Palladium For LA Fire Relief- Unreleased Rush Songs Highlight 50th Anniversary Box Set- more
Dolly Parton Musical to Premiere In Nashville Ahead Of Broadway Launch- Dustin Lynch Announces Las Vegas Club Set Residency- more
DJ Khaled Celebrates 17 RIAA Certifications- Lady Gaga Announces 'MAYHEM' Album- Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour 2025- more
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
Roger Waters To Deliver The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Super Deluxe Boxset
EPICA 'Cross The Divide' With New Video
Dry Kill Logic Returning With New Music And Live Performances
The Damn Truth Announce Bob Rock Produced Album
God Complex Deliver 'Depraved Idol' Video
Museum Of Light Preview 'Diviner' With 'Undone'
Novelists Announce New Album With 'All For Nothing' Video