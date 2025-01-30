EPICA 'Cross The Divide' With New Video

EPICA have released a music video for their new single "Cross The Divide" and announced that they will be releasing their 9th studio album "Aspiral" on April 11th. Nuclear Blast Records sent over the following details:

The album title is derived from the eponymous bronze sculpture made by Polish sculptor and painter Stanislaw Szukalski back in 1965 and stands for renewal and inspiration - keywords that define EPICA in 2025. In Szukalski's work every detail is a piece of art in its own right, and there's always more to the story than you initially think. The band saw this as the perfect analogy for the creation of this 9th album: each song stands on its own with a distinctive vibe and meaning, while together they enforce each other into a monumental effort.

The album, featuring stunning cover artwork by Hedi Xandt (Rammstein, Ghost, Parkway Drive), is now available for pre-order in the below mentioned formats. The special editions even include the BluRay and audio recordings of the full monumental "Symphonic Synergy" performance in Amsterdam that the band recorded in 2024 with an orchestra and choir.

Recorded once again at Sandlane Studios and expertly mixed and produced by Joost van den Broek, Aspiral boasts 11 new tracks.

