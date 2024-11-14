Watch Epica Begin New Chapter With 'Arcana' Video

(AS) With "Arcana," the frontrunners of symphonic metal Epica herald a new chapter in their two-decade-long band history. This is the band's first new release since their chart-topping album Omega and their collaboration EP The Alchemy Project. It offers a glimpse into the band's future music, coming in 2025.

"'Arcana' guides you through the universal stages of spiritual evolution in life. It leads the way to a higher consciousness and spiritual self-awareness," the band comments. "Writing this song was a spontaneous effort, so it came together quickly, which felt so natural that it wrote itself. The music contains classic Epica elements but has some vibes that might remind you of '80s alternative rock or modern metal."

The single is now available on all streaming platforms. It also includes "The Ghost in Me," a special collaboration with the Netherlands' most popular theme park, de "Efteling."

The music video, directed by Remko Tielemans, has been released and the song has already made its live debut at the band's monumental "Symphonic Synergy" shows in Amsterdam, and fans in Latin America will now have the chance to hear it live at the two shows that Epica will perform exclusively with a full orchestra and choir.

