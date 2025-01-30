Metallica Break Record With Helping Hands Concert

Metallica have announced that their 2024 Helping Hands Concert & Auction set a new record by bringing in over $3.5 million for their charity All Within My Hands Foundation.
The group shared via social media, "These funds will empower our All Within My Hands Foundation to make a sustainable difference in the areas of workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.
"Massive thanks to Jimmy Kimmel, Sammy Hagar (The Red Rocker), Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Kenny Aronoff, Jason Momoa, Tom Morello, RZA, Jeff Ament, SistaStrings, Montana Pool Service, Homeboy Industries, Support + Feed, everyone behind the scenes at YouTube Theater, our partners at Live Nation Concerts, the #Metallica crew, #AWMH & HQ staff, our amazing volunteers, and YOU-the #MetallicaFamily-for making #HelpingHands2024 a success!"
