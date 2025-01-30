.

Metallica Break Record With Helping Hands Concert

01-30-2025
Metallica Break Record With Helping Hands Concert

Metallica have announced that their 2024 Helping Hands Concert & Auction set a new record by bringing in over $3.5 million for their charity All Within My Hands Foundation.

The group shared via social media, "These funds will empower our All Within My Hands Foundation to make a sustainable difference in the areas of workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.

"Massive thanks to Jimmy Kimmel, Sammy Hagar (The Red Rocker), Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Kenny Aronoff, Jason Momoa, Tom Morello, RZA, Jeff Ament, SistaStrings, Montana Pool Service, Homeboy Industries, Support + Feed, everyone behind the scenes at YouTube Theater, our partners at Live Nation Concerts, the #Metallica crew, #AWMH & HQ staff, our amazing volunteers, and YOU-the #MetallicaFamily-for making #HelpingHands2024 a success!"

Related Stories
Metallica Break Record With Helping Hands Concert

Metallica Giving Away NetJets VIP Weekend Trip To M72 Tour Stop

Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation Gives $500K To LA Fire Relief

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Discussed Collab With Metallica's James Hetfield

Metallica's Blacklist Raised Over $3 Million (2024 In Review)

News > Metallica

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Break Record With Helping Hands Concert- Roger Waters To Deliver The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Super Deluxe Boxset- more

Coldplay Play Biggest Stadium Shows Of The Century- Poison The Well Return With First New Song In 15 Years 'Trembling Level'- more

Day In Country

T. Graham Brown and Lorrie Morgan Kicking Off U.S. Tour- Dolly Parton Musical to Premiere In Nashville Ahead Of Broadway Launch- more

Day In Pop

Will Smith Recruits Big Dean and Obanga For 'Beautiful Scars'- Hozier Launching 2025 North American Tour- GloRilla Announces The GLORIOUS Tour- more

Reviews

Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings

RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall

On The Record: Judas Priest

Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet

Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA

Latest News

Win A Trip To See A Duran Duran Show In Rome For LA Fire Relief

The Who To Rock Italy This Summer

Metallica Break Record With Helping Hands Concert

Roger Waters To Deliver The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Super Deluxe Boxset

EPICA 'Cross The Divide' With New Video

Dry Kill Logic Returning With New Music And Live Performances

The Damn Truth Announce Bob Rock Produced Album

God Complex Deliver 'Depraved Idol' Video